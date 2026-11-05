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English NewsNewsIndiaNo Coercive Action Against Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam, Delhi Court Directs Police

No Coercive Action Against Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam, Delhi Court Directs Police

The court noted that Akoijam had cooperated with the investigation, while statements from the alleged victims were yet to be recorded because JNU had not provided their details.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi court protects JNU professor Akoijam from coercive police action.
  • Police must give 7-day notice before any potential arrest.
  • Investigation ongoing; JNU yet to provide victim details to police.
  • High Court previously stayed Akoijam's JNU termination in November.

A Delhi court on Thursday directed the Delhi Police not to take any coercive action against Congress MP and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor A Bimol Akoijam in a sexual harassment case. It also directed the police to give him seven days' notice if they decide to arrest him.

Special Judge Digvinay Singh of the Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order, noting that Akoijam had been cooperating with the investigation and had clear antecedents.

Several JNU students have accused Akoijam of sexual harassment. Following the allegations, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against him under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with sexual harassment.

Court Notes Investigation Is Still Underway

The court observed that the investigation was still underway and that statements of the alleged victims were yet to be recorded. It noted that the police had not been able to record their statements because the JNU administration had not provided the names and details of the complainants.

Akoijam's counsel told the court that the Congress MP had joined the investigation and was cooperating with the police.

The public prosecutor informed the court that the police had issued a notice to JNU seeking details of the complainants. The police would speak to them once the university provided the required information.

The court also clarified that the Delhi Police could approach it for necessary directions if Akoijam failed to cooperate with the investigation.

Delhi HC Had Stayed Akoijam's Termination From JNU

The latest development comes amid an ongoing legal dispute between Akoijam and JNU over his employment at the university. He was dismissed from service with immediate effect on October 9 following an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment.

However, on November 2, the Delhi High Court stayed his termination after he challenged the university's decision.

Akoijam was associated with JNU's Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences. He has denied the allegations against him, claiming they are politically motivated.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Delhi court's recent directive regarding A Bimol Akoijam?

The court directed Delhi Police not to take coercive action against him. They must also give him seven days' notice if an arrest is planned, as he is cooperating with the investigation.

What charges does Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam face?

He faces sexual harassment allegations from JNU students. The Delhi Police registered an FIR against him under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Why haven't the alleged victims' statements been recorded yet?

The police have not been able to record their statements because the JNU administration has not provided the names and details of the complainants.

What is A Bimol Akoijam's current employment status at JNU?

He was dismissed from JNU on October 9, but the Delhi High Court stayed his termination on November 2. An ongoing legal dispute exists regarding his employment.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
JNU DELHI NEWS Bimol Akoijam
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