No Coercive Action Against Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam, Delhi Court Directs Police

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi court protects JNU professor Akoijam from coercive police action.

Police must give 7-day notice before any potential arrest.

Investigation ongoing; JNU yet to provide victim details to police.

High Court previously stayed Akoijam's JNU termination in November.

A Delhi court on Thursday directed the Delhi Police not to take any coercive action against Congress MP and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor A Bimol Akoijam in a sexual harassment case. It also directed the police to give him seven days' notice if they decide to arrest him.

Special Judge Digvinay Singh of the Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order, noting that Akoijam had been cooperating with the investigation and had clear antecedents.

Several JNU students have accused Akoijam of sexual harassment. Following the allegations, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against him under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with sexual harassment.

Court Notes Investigation Is Still Underway

The court observed that the investigation was still underway and that statements of the alleged victims were yet to be recorded. It noted that the police had not been able to record their statements because the JNU administration had not provided the names and details of the complainants.

Akoijam's counsel told the court that the Congress MP had joined the investigation and was cooperating with the police.

The public prosecutor informed the court that the police had issued a notice to JNU seeking details of the complainants. The police would speak to them once the university provided the required information.

The court also clarified that the Delhi Police could approach it for necessary directions if Akoijam failed to cooperate with the investigation.

Delhi HC Had Stayed Akoijam's Termination From JNU

The latest development comes amid an ongoing legal dispute between Akoijam and JNU over his employment at the university. He was dismissed from service with immediate effect on October 9 following an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment.

However, on November 2, the Delhi High Court stayed his termination after he challenged the university's decision.

Akoijam was associated with JNU's Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences. He has denied the allegations against him, claiming they are politically motivated.