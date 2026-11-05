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English NewsCitiesLuxury Car Accident: Kerala HC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Judge

Luxury Car Accident: Kerala HC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Judge

The judge approached the High Court seeking the relief after the police named him as an accused in the case.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 02:36 PM (IST)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to an Additional District and Sessions Judge in connection with a fatal car accident involving his 17-year-old son.

Justice Kauser Edappagath allowed the anticipatory bail plea of the judge.

The detailed order is awaited.

The judge approached the High Court seeking the relief after the police named him as an accused in the case.

The case pertains to an accident in the early hours of October 25 when Jayabalakrishnan (55), a resident of South Chittoor in Cheranalloor, was hit by a speeding Mercedes-Benz on Container Road at Marapparambu.

The Benz car was registered in the judge's name and was allegedly driven by his minor son.

The High Court on October 29 had in an interim order directed the police not to arrest the judge and asked him to cooperate with the investigation in the accident case.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Nov 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala News Kochi Accident
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