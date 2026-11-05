Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Titiksha Public School concluded month-long 'Aviral' sports meet.

Alumnus Rajat Sood attended concluding ceremony as Chief Guest.

Students engaged in diverse sports activities across all age groups.

School fostered holistic development, recognizing all participation and achievement.

Titiksha Public School in Rohini, Delhi, concluded its month-long Annual Sports Meet for 2026-27 with a grand award ceremony on October 31, bringing together students from Bal Vatika I to Grade XII. Organised under the theme 'Aviral', the sporting celebration focused on athletic achievement, teamwork, discipline and perseverance, with students participating in a series of competitions and physical activities throughout October.

The event, which culminated in the felicitation ceremony, highlighted the school's emphasis on making sports an essential part of education. Through activities designed for different age groups, the institution sought to encourage physical fitness, confidence, coordination and resilience among students.

The theme 'Aviral', representing continuity and an unstoppable spirit, reflected the school's philosophy that sporting success is not limited to winning competitions but also involves overcoming challenges, learning from setbacks and maintaining determination.

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Rajat Sood Attends AVIRAL 2026 As Chief Guest

The concluding ceremony on October 31 was attended by Rajat Sood, an alumnus of Titiksha Public School and winner of India's Laughter Champion, who joined the celebrations as the Chief Guest.

The event also saw the presence of Ms Ritambhra Chauhan, Chairperson; Dr Arun Kumar Bhatia, Manager; Ms Radhika Pahwa, Head of School; Ms Rashmi Chhabra, Vice Principal; Ms Kavita Dudeja, Head of Administration; and Ms Indu Chawla, Head of the Sports Department. PTA members, teachers, parents, students and other members of the school administration were also present.

The programme opened with a performance by the school band, followed by a March Past showcasing discipline and coordination among the participating students. A Torch Ceremony was subsequently held to represent the values of sportsmanship and fair play. The ceremonial lamp-lighting by the Chief Guest and school leadership formally inaugurated the occasion, while students presented a Ganesh Vandana.

Rajat Sood also interacted with the gathering through an address and a stand-up comedy performance, adding an entertainment element to the celebrations. His association with the institution as an alumnus gave the occasion an additional significance for the school community.

Track Events, Obstacle Races And Team Challenges Mark Celebrations

The month-long sports programme featured competitions and activities tailored to different age groups, allowing students to participate according to their physical abilities and developmental stages.

Younger students took part in a range of activities, including the Commando Race, Bridge Express Relay, Ball Collection Race, Relay Race, Teddy Bear Race, Hoopla Highway Race, Weight Lifting Champion Race, Cone a Cone Mission, Drag the Ball Race and Power of Unity Race.

These events focused on developing basic athletic abilities, including agility, balance, coordination and movement, while introducing young participants to teamwork and healthy competition.

Students from the middle grades participated in more challenging activities, including the Obstacle Race, Cone Hurdle Race and Pyramid Balance Race. The competitions tested their speed, coordination, balance and ability to work together while navigating different physical challenges.

The programme also incorporated track events, hurdle races, jumping activities, balancing exercises, pyramid formations and other skill-development challenges. The activities were planned to provide students with opportunities to improve their physical fitness and build confidence through participation.

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School Recognises Participation Alongside Competitive Achievements

A key focus of AVIRAL 2026 was to recognise individual progress and participation rather than measuring success exclusively through competition results.

The school acknowledged that both victory and defeat are part of sporting experiences, with discipline, consistent practice and the willingness to attempt difficult challenges considered equally important.

All participating students received medals recognising their involvement, while the top three performers in competitive events were awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze medals, respectively.

The recognition was intended to encourage students to continue developing their abilities while appreciating the efforts of their peers. The school also used the event to highlight the role of physical activity in developing qualities such as resilience, confidence, cooperation and self-discipline.

AVIRAL 2026 Reinforces School's Focus On Holistic Development

Titiksha Public School's Annual Sports Meet forms part of its broader approach towards integrating physical education with academic learning and overall student development.

By organising activities across different age groups, the school aimed to create opportunities for students with varying abilities to participate, discover their strengths and develop essential life skills. The emphasis on inclusive participation also ensured that the celebrations extended beyond identifying winners and recognising medal recipients.

The month-long initiative concluded with a reaffirmation of the institution's Virasat of promoting sporting participation and perseverance as important aspects of education.

AVIRAL 2026 brought together students, educators, parents and alumni to celebrate athletic achievements and the values associated with sport. Its central message was that sporting excellence is built through continuous effort, the ability to learn from setbacks and the determination to keep progressing.

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