Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi government hosts two-day Diwali festival November 6-7.

Central Park festival features cultural events, drone show, Bhajan.

Three public contests offer substantial cash prizes to winners.

Initiative promotes eco-friendly celebrations, community spirit, heritage.

Delhi is gearing up for a two-day Diwali celebration at the heart of the national capital, with the Delhi Government and Delhi Tourism organising a series of cultural events, entertainment programmes and public competitions at Central Park, Connaught Place, on November 6 and 7, 2026. Titled ‘Dilli Ki Diwali – Sabse Nirali, Milkar Manane Wali’, the festival will bring together music, cultural performances, community participation and technology-driven attractions, including a mega drone show.

The celebrations will revolve around the theme of togetherness, with organisers looking to encourage residents and visitors to participate in festive activities while promoting environmentally conscious Diwali celebrations. The two-day programme will feature ‘Jugmug Diwali’ on both November 6 and 7, while the second day will also see a mega drone show and Bhajan Clubbing, adding a contemporary touch to traditional festive festivities.

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Mega Drone Show And Bhajan Clubbing Among Key Attractions

Central Park in Connaught Place will serve as the venue for the celebrations, with the event expected to bring together people from different parts of Delhi for a shared festive experience.

Among the major attractions are the mega drone show and Bhajan Clubbing, both scheduled for November 7. The organisers are also presenting ‘Jugmug Diwali’ across the two days, adding to the cultural and entertainment activities planned for the occasion.

Beyond the stage programmes, Delhi Tourism has introduced three public competitions aimed at encouraging residents, photography enthusiasts and social media content creators to participate in the celebrations and showcase their creativity.

Delhi Diwali 2026 Competitions Offer Cash Prizes Up To Rs 1.51 Lakh

The ‘RWA Rangoli’ competition invites registered Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to create colourful and innovative rangoli designs using eco-friendly materials. The activity will take place between November 5 and 6, 2026.

Participants stand a chance to win a Golden Diya Award carrying a cash prize of Rs 71,000. Two Silver Diya Awards will offer Rs 41,000 each, while three Bronze Diya Awards come with prizes of Rs 21,000 each. Additionally, 25 Special Awards carrying Rs 11,000 each will be presented.

Photography enthusiasts can participate in the ‘Shoot 'n Shine’ competition by capturing their favourite Diwali moments. The top entry will receive the Golden Frame Award and a cash prize of Rs 1,01,000. Two Silver Frame Awards will carry Rs 51,000 each, while three Bronze Frame Awards will offer Rs 21,000 each.

The third contest, ‘REEL It’, is aimed at digital content creators. Participants are required to create and upload short videos of up to 45 seconds. The competition offers a Golden Lens Award worth Rs 1,51,000, two Silver Lens Awards of Rs 1,01,000 each and three Bronze Lens Awards carrying Rs 51,000 each.

Eco-Friendly Diwali And Delhi's Heritage Take Centre Stage

The competitions are also intended to promote awareness around sustainable festive practices and encourage participants to explore the cultural significance of Diwali.

Suggested themes include Eco-Friendly Celebrations, Sustainable Decor, Delhi's Heritage, Community Spirit and Kindness. Through these categories, participants can highlight environmental responsibility, local traditions and the importance of celebrating festivals collectively.

The initiative is part of Delhi Tourism and the state government's broader effort to encourage community engagement, provide platforms for creative expression and position the capital as a destination for large-scale cultural celebrations.

Last Date To Enter Delhi Diwali Competitions Is November 6

Those interested in participating in the three competitions must submit their entries by midnight (IST) on November 6, 2026. Residents and content creators can visit Delhi Tourism's official Instagram account, @delhitourism_official, for further information, eligibility requirements and participation guidelines.

With a combination of cultural programming, technology-led entertainment, traditional celebrations and substantial cash prizes, ‘Dilli Ki Diwali – Sabse Nirali, Milkar Manane Wali’ is set to offer Delhi residents multiple ways to participate in the festivities this year.