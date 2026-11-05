Explorer
Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Portugal Retirement, Calls Time On International Career
Cristiano Ronaldo Retires: Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to bring the curtain down on his Portugal career, ending an international journey that began in 2003.
The 41-year-old forward shared the announcement through a video on social media following a period of careful consideration, marking the end of an extraordinary chapter in Portuguese football.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Top Headlines
Football
Chaos On Pitch! Football Match Sets Guinness World Record For Most Red Cards
Football
WATCH: Bayern Munich Star Harry Kane Mentions Virat Kohli In Ballon D'Or Question
Football
Spanish Football Hit By Tragedy! Striker Dies After Horrific On-Field Collision
Football
WATCH: Footballer Pelted With Beer Cans After Controversial Gesture, Escorted With Riot Shields
Football
5 Photos
Messi vs Telangana CM: Revanth Reddy Prepares To Face Argentine Icon In GOAT Tour 2025
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion