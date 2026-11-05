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English NewsSportsFootballCristiano Ronaldo Announces Portugal Retirement, Calls Time On International Career

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Portugal Retirement, Calls Time On International Career

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 04:19 PM (IST)

Cristiano Ronaldo Retires: Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to bring the curtain down on his Portugal career, ending an international journey that began in 2003.

The 41-year-old forward shared the announcement through a video on social media following a period of careful consideration, marking the end of an extraordinary chapter in Portuguese football.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
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