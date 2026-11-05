OPINION | A Decade Of Deepotsav: From Light Of Earthen Lamps To The Light Of Employment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ayodhya's Deepotsav drives cultural renaissance and local economic self-reliance.

It creates employment for artisans, women, and traditional local businesses.

Event boosts tourism, generating year-round sustainable livelihoods for locals.

Deepotsav provides artists platform and stimulates infrastructure development.

Ayodhya's Deepotsav is not merely an expression of faith or a religious event that illuminates the ghats of the Saryu. It has become a golden chapter in cultural renaissance and economic self-reliance, touching the lives of people at the grassroots level. When lakhs of earthen lamps are lit simultaneously along the ghats of the Saryu, each lamp also illuminates the hard work of a potter, the contribution of women who make cotton wicks, the struggles of boatmen and the bright hopes of labourers. The decade of Deepotsav stands as strong testimony to how the 'light of earthen lamps' has given birth to the 'light of employment'.

Whenever we talk about Deepotsav, the first image that comes to mind is that of lakhs of twinkling earthen lamps spreading a divine radiance along the banks of the Saryu. The light of these lamps has brought smiles to the faces of artisans and potters associated with Mati Kala. These are not merely earthen lamps but symbols of hope for artisans who were once disheartened and helpless, while successive governments continued to overlook their plight.

Significance Of Deepotsav

Deepotsav, which began in 2017 under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has given them a new market, a new identity and unprecedented recognition. Today, this event has become a major source of economic security throughout the year for thousands of families associated with Mati Kala.

Earthen lamps are made from clay, but they also require wicks and oil to illuminate. This is where a large employment ecosystem emerges, with rural women playing a significant role in its economy. The seemingly small but extensive task of preparing cotton wicks for lakhs and crores of earthen lamps is undertaken by local Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and rural women. The income generated from this work symbolises their self-reliance and self-respect. Similarly, mustard oil is required to fill lakhs of earthen lamps. This provides significant economic benefits to traditional local oil mills, thereby securing the livelihoods of the labourers working there.

Lighting Up Lives Beyond The Festival

Deepotsav has now begun to shine on the global tourism map. Ayodhya's historic leap in religious tourism over the past decade is a case study for the world. Lakhs of devotees, tourists and media personnel from every corner of the country and abroad visit Ayodhya to witness this divine spectacle. This huge influx of tourists has created a wave of local employment opportunities, transforming the economy of the entire Awadh region.

A network of hotels, guest houses, dharamshalas and homestays has emerged in Ayodhya and its surrounding areas. This growth in the hospitality sector has created jobs for young people as receptionists, chefs, housekeeping staff and managers.

This tourism boom has directly benefited the transport sector and local livelihoods. During this period, the incomes of e-rickshaw drivers who ferry tourists from railway stations or the airport to Ram Ki Paidi and temples, boatmen who offer boating experiences on the Saryu, tour guides who narrate the city's history and taxi drivers have increased manifold.

Transforming Local Livelihoods

Ayodhya's unprecedented global branding through Deepotsav has ensured a steady flow of tourists and devotees throughout the year, turning these opportunities into sustainable livelihoods.

For the most disadvantaged sections of society, Deepotsav is nothing short of a divine blessing. For small traders who sell flowers and garlands along roadsides, run shops selling chandan, roli and prasad, operate tea and paan stalls, sell wooden toys or offer local delicacies from pushcarts, this period truly embodies the spirit of Diwali.

The principle of economics is that when money reaches the grassroots, the economy becomes stronger. When lakhs of people walk through the streets of Ayodhya, they leave behind crores of rupees in the local markets.

This decade has also proved to be a golden era for cultural preservation and artists. The tableaux taken out on the streets of Ayodhya during Deepotsav, grand laser shows, Ramlila performances and folk performances by artists from different states across the country add to the grandeur of the event. There was a time when traditional folk artists neither received an appropriate platform to showcase their art nor adequate remuneration to make a living.

However, Deepotsav has given artists from Awadh, Braj and Bundelkhand, as well as those from every corner of the country, an international platform. Along with applause and recognition, it has also provided them with a livelihood. The unsung heroes working behind the scenes to bring this entire event to life must not be forgotten either. For the labourers who put up tents, artisans who undertake lighting and floral decorations, technicians who operate sound systems and craftsmen who build huge ceremonial gateways, this event is a major celebration of both their art and their trade.

A Decade Of Deepotsav

From a broader economic perspective, Ayodhya's Deepotsav emerges as a successful 'economic and cultural model'. This model has demonstrated that the seeds of our economic prosperity are also hidden in our cultural and religious roots. Infrastructure development is essential for successfully organising an event like Deepotsav. Constructing wider roads, beautifying ghats and developing new railway stations and an international airport are all essential. These activities generate lakhs of employment days, both directly and indirectly. From unskilled labourers engaged in construction work to professionals in engineering, event management and information technology, everyone has had the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and achieve economic progress through this development journey.

The past decade of Deepotsav in Ayodhya is the most vivid, authentic and heartfelt example of how the 'light of earthen lamps' can transform into the 'light of employment'. It is not merely a festival of illumination lasting a few hours. It is a continuously burning flame that has spread the glow of self-reliance across the faces of people at the grassroots level and filled the entire local economy with renewed energy.

(Manish Khemka is the Chairman of the Global Taxpayers Trust and a member of the GST Grievance Redressal Committee, Uttar Pradesh.)

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