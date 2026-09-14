Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman biker allegedly hit by speeding car on Gurugram road.

Viral video shows sedan ramming her motorcycle; biker hospitalized.

Biker plans legal action, FIR, while maintaining anonymity.

A woman biker allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road has said she will initiate legal action in the matter soon, following the viral circulation of footage showing the crash.

In a fresh post on Instagram, the biker, identified as Sia, thanked those who had supported her and said she would approach the police to get an FIR registered. She also said she would take legal action with her lawyer by Monday evening.

The post comes after footage of the alleged incident, recorded on an action camera mounted on her motorcycle, went viral on social media.

Sia also addressed the growing number of calls and messages she has been receiving since the video surfaced. She said she was receiving interview requests from several news channels and journalists but made it clear that she did not want to reveal her identity or face at this stage.

“I am getting requests for interviews from many news channels and journalists. Please be patient and stay calm. I do not want to reveal my identity or face, and I will not give any interviews at this time,” she said in her post.

What Happened On Gurugram’s Golf Course Road?

According to Sia, she was out on a Sunday ride with a group of fellow bikers when a speeding white sedan allegedly began following her on Golf Course Road.

She alleged that the occupants of the car behaved aggressively and claimed that she asked the driver to maintain a safe distance. According to her account, the driver allegedly asked her to pull over. She also claimed that the people inside the car appeared to be drunk.

Sia said she tried to stay ahead of the sedan because she feared the driver could move the vehicle in front of her motorcycle.

One of her fellow bikers reportedly moved behind her in an attempt to protect her from the car as the sedan continued following her.

Sia said that the sedan suddenly turned and rammed her motorcycle from the side before speeding away.

The impact reportedly threw her onto the road, while her motorcycle skidded across the asphalt, producing sparks.

Another biker’s helmet-mounted camera purportedly captured footage of the rider following the sedan and briefly confronting its driver at a traffic signal. The car allegedly sped away shortly afterwards.

Biker Undergoing Treatment

Sia was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash and is undergoing treatment. Her condition was earlier described as critical.

The alleged hit-and-run incident has drawn attention on social media after the videos surfaced online. Gurugram Traffic Police have taken note of the footage and launched an investigation into the incident.

Sia’s latest Instagram post indicates that she intends to pursue legal action while continuing to keep her identity and face private for now.