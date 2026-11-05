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English NewsNewsIndia'BJP Will Respond': Amit Shah Dares Rahul To Debate SIR In Parliament; Says Govt Ready For Spl Session

'BJP Will Respond': Amit Shah Dares Rahul To Debate SIR In Parliament; Says Govt Ready For Spl Session

Amit Shah targets Rahul Gandhi over SIR criticism at BJP's Haryana march, questioning Congress's defeats in the 2014, 2019 and 2024 elections.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
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  • He spoke at BJP rally; slammed INDIA bloc on immigrants.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, questioning why the Opposition had not raised similar concerns after its electoral defeats in 2014 and 2019.

Shah made the remarks while addressing the concluding rally of the first phase of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign in Karnal, Haryana.

Earlier, Shah led the party's foot march in the city, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini receiving him on arrival and joining the procession alongside senior BJP leaders. The statewide campaign has witnessed participation from party workers across Haryana. BJP Haryana in-charge Smriti Irani had reviewed the arrangements on Wednesday.

Amit Shah Questions Rahul Gandhi Over SIR Criticism

Taking aim at the Congress over its objections to the electoral roll revision exercise, Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of blaming the Election Commission and SIR for the party's repeated election defeats.

“Rahul Gandhi is frustrated by these defeats and is blaming the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for them. Rahul Gandhi, where was SIR in 2014, when the Congress suffered a complete defeat? Where was it in 2019, when you lost?” Shah said.

He also pointed out that no SIR exercise was conducted before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the Congress again failed to defeat the BJP.

“There was no SIR in 2024 either, yet you lost,” he said.

 

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The Home Minister also accused the INDIA bloc of planning its proposed rally to protect illegal immigrants rather than safeguard voters' rights.

Shah Calls For Debate In Parliament 

The minister dared Rahul Gandhi to put his demand for a discussion with PM Modi in writing. He said the government was prepared to call a special Parliament session on the SIR exercise and urged the Congress leader to come and debate there.

Shah Recalls Haryana Election Counting Day, Takes Swipe At Hooda

Shah also referred to the Haryana Assembly elections, describing them as the first state polls held after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Targeting former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Shah recalled the Congress leadership's expectations on counting day. He claimed that Hooda and other party leaders had arrived at the Congress office carrying sweets, including peda, barfi and jalebi, believing they were headed for victory.

The remarks were part of Shah's broader criticism of the Congress over its electoral performance and allegations concerning the conduct of elections.

BJP's Second Phase Of Campaign From November 11

The first phase of the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign concluded on Thursday.

The second phase is scheduled to run from November 11 to November 30. The campaign is being conducted under the direction of BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the second phase of the BJP's campaign?

The second phase of the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign is scheduled to run from November 11 to November 30. It is being conducted under BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amit Shah Haryana Rally Rahul Gandhi SIR Remarks BJP Save Democracy March
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