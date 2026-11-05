Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He spoke at BJP rally; slammed INDIA bloc on immigrants.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, questioning why the Opposition had not raised similar concerns after its electoral defeats in 2014 and 2019.

Shah made the remarks while addressing the concluding rally of the first phase of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign in Karnal, Haryana.

Earlier, Shah led the party's foot march in the city, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini receiving him on arrival and joining the procession alongside senior BJP leaders. The statewide campaign has witnessed participation from party workers across Haryana. BJP Haryana in-charge Smriti Irani had reviewed the arrangements on Wednesday.

Amit Shah Questions Rahul Gandhi Over SIR Criticism

Taking aim at the Congress over its objections to the electoral roll revision exercise, Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of blaming the Election Commission and SIR for the party's repeated election defeats.

“Rahul Gandhi is frustrated by these defeats and is blaming the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for them. Rahul Gandhi, where was SIR in 2014, when the Congress suffered a complete defeat? Where was it in 2019, when you lost?” Shah said.

He also pointed out that no SIR exercise was conducted before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the Congress again failed to defeat the BJP.

“There was no SIR in 2024 either, yet you lost,” he said.

हमारे नेता और देश के प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी के लिए अपार जनसमर्थन देश की सड़कों पर उमड़ा है। मैं आज बताना चाहता हूँ कि ‘लोकतंत्र बचाओ, अराजकता हटाओ’ रैली क्यों निकालनी पड़ रही है। लगातार तीसरी बार देश की जनता ने मोदी जी को प्रधानमंत्री चुना। और 2024 के बाद लगातार राहुल जी के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस की हार हुई। कहते हैं न, बिल्ली को रास्ता नहीं मिलता है, तो वह झपटकर खंभे को भी नोच लेती है: गृह मंत्री श्री @AmitShah https://t.co/D8Jw2OYxaU — Office of Amit Shah (@AmitShahOffice) November 5, 2026

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The Home Minister also accused the INDIA bloc of planning its proposed rally to protect illegal immigrants rather than safeguard voters' rights.

Shah Calls For Debate In Parliament

The minister dared Rahul Gandhi to put his demand for a discussion with PM Modi in writing. He said the government was prepared to call a special Parliament session on the SIR exercise and urged the Congress leader to come and debate there.

Shah Recalls Haryana Election Counting Day, Takes Swipe At Hooda

Shah also referred to the Haryana Assembly elections, describing them as the first state polls held after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Targeting former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Shah recalled the Congress leadership's expectations on counting day. He claimed that Hooda and other party leaders had arrived at the Congress office carrying sweets, including peda, barfi and jalebi, believing they were headed for victory.

The remarks were part of Shah's broader criticism of the Congress over its electoral performance and allegations concerning the conduct of elections.

BJP's Second Phase Of Campaign From November 11

The first phase of the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign concluded on Thursday.

The second phase is scheduled to run from November 11 to November 30. The campaign is being conducted under the direction of BJP National President Nitin Nabin.