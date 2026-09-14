Guwahati Murder Case: Accused Dies After Jumping From Narakasur Hills In Police Custody

Guwahati murder accused Ramanuj Goswami died in the early hours of Monday after jumping from Narakasur Hills while being taken by police for a blood test, officials said.

The incident reportedly occurred around 3 am on September 14, when Goswami was being taken from Hatigaon towards Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) through Kahilipara.

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Police Say Accused Jumped While Trying To Escape

According to police, Goswami jumped from the hill in an attempt to escape from custody. Police clarified that he was not shot and that he sustained fatal injuries after falling from the hill.

His body was subsequently recovered and taken to the GMCH morgue for further procedures. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Goswami had been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, Riya Talukdar, at their residence in Guwahati’s Basisthapur area.

Police suspect that Riya was killed following an altercation between the couple. The dispute was reportedly linked to Goswami’s suspicion that his wife was involved in an extramarital relationship.

Riya’s body was recovered from a third-floor flat at Anjali Griha after her family alerted the police. Personnel from Hatigaon Police Station reached the residence and launched an investigation.

Neighbours Reported Frequent Quarrels

Neighbours reportedly told police that the couple frequently quarrelled. Residents also said they heard loud disturbances from the flat on Saturday, followed by what sounded like a woman crying.

According to residents, only Goswami’s voice could be heard during the disturbance, and he appeared frightened and distressed at the time.

Riya and Goswami had reportedly married around six months ago and were living together in the apartment. Goswami, who worked as an Uber driver, was originally from Gauripur.

Details Of Couple’s Background

The apartment was reportedly constructed on land belonging to Goswami’s father. The land was later sold to a builder, following which a house was provided to his father as part of the agreement.

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Riya, a resident of Noonmati, worked at a boutique in the AC Market area of Fancy Bazar. She had reportedly lost both her parents and is survived by her brother.

Further details are awaited as police continue to investigate both the alleged murder and the circumstances leading to Goswami’s death while in police custody.