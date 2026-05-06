NEET Aspirant Goes Missing In Greater Noida; Police Probe Instagram Connection

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NEET aspirant missing; family suspects social media friend.

Student's behaviour changed during NEET preparation.

Police registered missing report, launched search.

Investigators are tracing the Instagram contact.

A NEET aspirant from Greater Noida has gone missing from her home, triggering concern among her family and prompting a police investigation into a possible social media link. The student, who had been preparing intensively for the medical entrance exam, is believed to have been in contact with a man she met online.

Her family has appealed to the police to trace her, saying her sudden disappearance has left them distressed. According to officials, initial findings suggest she may have left with a friend she connected with through Instagram.

Behaviour Change Raised Concerns

The student, a resident of a housing society under the Beta-2 police station area, had been using Instagram during her NEET preparation. Over time, she developed a friendship with a man on the platform.

Family members noticed a shift in her behaviour despite her otherwise disciplined routine centred on studies. When questioned, she did not share any details. About a month ago, she went missing under unclear circumstances.

Her relatives searched extensively but failed to find any leads, after which they approached the police for help.

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Police Register Case, Begin Search Operation

Acting on the complaint, police registered a missing person case and launched an investigation. During the probe, officials found that the man she had been in contact with is also preparing for NEET.

Preliminary inputs indicate that both individuals are adults, and investigators are proceeding accordingly.

The Station House Officer of Beta-2 police station said a missing report has been filed and efforts are underway to locate the student. “Search operations are ongoing, and we expect to trace her soon,” the officer said.

Authorities continue to examine all angles in the case as the search intensifies.

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