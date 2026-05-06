Hailstorm, Gusty Winds Disrupt Over 500 Flights In Delhi; IMD Predicts Fresh Thunder Activity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy rain and hail disrupted Delhi airport operations Tuesday.

Over 500 flights faced delays; several diverted and canceled.

The storm offered temporary heat relief; temperatures to rise.

Western disturbance expected to withdraw by Thursday.

A sudden burst of heavy rain and hail swept across parts of Delhi on Tuesday, throwing flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport into disarray. More than 500 flights were delayed, while several were diverted or cancelled, compounding travel disruptions already linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Despite the turbulent conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued a colour-coded alert for Wednesday. However, it has warned of possible thundery developments towards the evening due to an active western disturbance.

Hailstorm And Winds Disrupt Airport Operations

The worst of the weather struck areas around the airport, including Dwarka, Palam and Najafgarh shortly after noon. Rain accompanied by hail and gusty winds forced authorities to divert at least five flights between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., while many others faced delays.

“Five flights were diverted between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. as gusty winds, rain and hail were recorded around the airport. Some flights were delayed too,” an airport official said, reported Hindustan Times.

Flight tracking platform Flightradar24 reported that over 500 arrivals and departures were delayed, with average delays hovering around 30 minutes. In addition, at least 10 flights were cancelled and five were diverted to nearby airports.

The cancellations were linked to a recent drone-related attack in the Middle East, affecting flights to and from West Asia. According to airport officials, the cancellations included six incoming flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Baghdad, and four outbound services from Delhi to these destinations.

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Advisory Issued As Passengers Face Delays

Amid the disruptions, Delhi Airport issued an advisory on X, urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. “Flight operations may be impacted due to a hailstorm near Delhi airport, which could result in delays or short-term disruptions,” the statement said.

Temperatures Set To Climb After Brief Respite

Tuesday’s storm offered only temporary relief from the heat. The Capital recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6°C, about six degrees above normal, following 32.4°C on Monday when similar weather conditions prevailed.

The IMD expects the western disturbance to withdraw by Thursday, after which temperatures are likely to rise steadily. Daytime highs are forecast to range between 35°C and 37°C, with the mercury potentially touching 40°C by Sunday.

Rainfall data showed Safdarjung recorded 4.6 mm of rain till 8:30 a.m., with only trace amounts thereafter. Palam logged 9.8 mm by 5:30 p.m. after initial traces, while Najafgarh recorded 6.5 mm in the same period.

An IMD scientist said wind speeds reached up to 39 kmph in Pitampura on Tuesday, lower than Monday’s peak of 70 kmph but still strong enough to disrupt normal conditions.

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