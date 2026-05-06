Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTwin Blasts Rock BSF Headquarter In Jalandhar, Army Camp In Amritsar; Punjab On High Alert

Twin Blasts Rock BSF Headquarter In Jalandhar, Army Camp In Amritsar; Punjab On High Alert

Security forces, including the Army and Punjab Police, have launched a detailed investigation, with forensic teams collecting evidence. Authorities are examining whether the incidents are linked.

By : Sachin Kumar | Updated at : 06 May 2026 07:16 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Punjab on alert after two explosions rock BSF, Army sites.
  • No casualties reported in Jalandhar and Amritsar blasts.
  • Forensic teams investigate, probe for links between incidents.
  • Security intensified across region following explosions.

Punjab was placed on heightened alert after two explosions rocked separate locations within hours on Tuesday night, prompting an urgent response from security agencies. The incidents, one outside the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar and another near an Army camp in Amritsar, have triggered a multi-agency investigation.

No casualties have been confirmed in either incident so far, officials said, offering some relief amid rising concerns over security.

Explosions Near Key Security Installations Spark Panic

The first blast occurred around 8:15 p.m. in Jalandhar, where a scooter parked outside the BSF Punjab headquarters exploded, causing panic in the area. Eyewitnesses reported chaos immediately after the explosion, though no injuries were reported.

Just hours later, at around 10:30 p.m., another explosion was reported near an Army camp in the Khasa area of Amritsar. According to local residents, the sound of the blast was heard up to 1.5 kilometres away. The impact was strong enough to shake nearby structures, including the camp’s boundary walls.

ALSO READ | Scooter Blast Near BSF Chowk In Jalandhar Sparks Panic, No Injuries Reported

Forensic Teams Deployed As Probe Intensifies

Following the incidents, the Army, Punjab Police and other security agencies swiftly reached both sites. Forensic teams have been deployed to collect evidence, and surrounding areas have been cordoned off as part of the investigation.

Authorities said there has been no confirmation of major damage or loss of life, but the nature of the explosions remains under scrutiny.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said preliminary findings suggest the scooter involved in the first blast belonged to an individual working in the area.

“Our patrol team was present at the spot around 8 p.m. A scooter was parked near the gate and suddenly caught fire,” she said. “We are gathering inputs from the BSF. As per initial information, the scooter belongs to a person working here. We are examining every aspect of the incident.”

Agencies Probe Possible Link Between Blasts

Investigators are now working to determine whether the two explosions are connected or separate occurrences. Surveillance has been intensified across the region, with security forces closely monitoring for any suspicious activity.

ALSO READ | Greater Noida Crash: Husband, Wife Killed In Major Accident On Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Before You Go

West Bengal Election: बर्तन मांजने वाली ने TMC को धूल चटाई! Kalita Majhi के घर पहुंचा ABPLIVE

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Punjab on Tuesday night?

Two explosions occurred in Punjab on Tuesday night, one outside the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar and another near an Army camp in Amritsar. This has put the state on heightened alert.

Were there any casualties in the explosions?

No casualties have been confirmed in either of the explosions so far, according to officials. This has provided some relief amidst security concerns.

What is being done to investigate the explosions?

A multi-agency investigation is underway, involving the Army, Punjab Police, and other security agencies. Forensic teams have been deployed to collect evidence from both sites.

What caused the explosion in Jalandhar?

The first blast occurred when a scooter parked outside the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar exploded. Preliminary findings suggest the scooter belonged to an individual working in the area.

Are the two explosions in Punjab connected?

Investigators are working to determine if the two explosions are connected or separate incidents. Surveillance has been intensified across the region.

Published at : 06 May 2026 07:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amritsar Blast Punjab News Jalandhar Blast
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Twin Blasts Rock BSF Headquarter In Jalandhar, Army Camp In Amritsar; Punjab On High Alert
Twin Blasts Rock BSF Headquarter In Jalandhar, Army Camp In Amritsar; Punjab On High Alert
Cities
Scooter Blast Near BSF Chowk In Jalandhar Sparks Panic, No Injuries Reported
Scooter Blast Near BSF Chowk In Jalandhar Sparks Panic, No Injuries Reported
Cities
Gorakhpur Gets Rs 612 Cr Boost As UP Govt Launches 71 Projects
Gorakhpur Gets Rs 612 Cr Boost As UP Govt Launches 71 Projects
Cities
UP Govt To Open Two New Sports Colleges In Saharanpur, Fatehpur
UP Govt To Open Two New Sports Colleges In Saharanpur, Fatehpur
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Election: बर्तन मांजने वाली ने TMC को धूल चटाई! Kalita Majhi के घर पहुंचा ABPLIVE
West Bengal Election: अमित शाह-सुवेंदु की जोड़ी ने बिछाया हार का ऐसा जाल कि ममता हो गईं बेहाल !
POLITICAL UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari emerges as key face in Bengal CM race
GLOBAL REACTION: International media highlights BJP’s historic Bengal victory
BIG STATEMENT: Locket Chatterjee claims BJP expected “one-sided victory” in Bengal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained
Opinion
Embed widget