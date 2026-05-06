Two explosions occurred in Punjab on Tuesday night, one outside the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar and another near an Army camp in Amritsar. This has put the state on heightened alert.
Twin Blasts Rock BSF Headquarter In Jalandhar, Army Camp In Amritsar; Punjab On High Alert
Security forces, including the Army and Punjab Police, have launched a detailed investigation, with forensic teams collecting evidence. Authorities are examining whether the incidents are linked.
- Punjab on alert after two explosions rock BSF, Army sites.
- No casualties reported in Jalandhar and Amritsar blasts.
- Forensic teams investigate, probe for links between incidents.
- Security intensified across region following explosions.
Punjab was placed on heightened alert after two explosions rocked separate locations within hours on Tuesday night, prompting an urgent response from security agencies. The incidents, one outside the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar and another near an Army camp in Amritsar, have triggered a multi-agency investigation.
No casualties have been confirmed in either incident so far, officials said, offering some relief amid rising concerns over security.
Explosions Near Key Security Installations Spark Panic
The first blast occurred around 8:15 p.m. in Jalandhar, where a scooter parked outside the BSF Punjab headquarters exploded, causing panic in the area. Eyewitnesses reported chaos immediately after the explosion, though no injuries were reported.
Just hours later, at around 10:30 p.m., another explosion was reported near an Army camp in the Khasa area of Amritsar. According to local residents, the sound of the blast was heard up to 1.5 kilometres away. The impact was strong enough to shake nearby structures, including the camp’s boundary walls.
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Forensic Teams Deployed As Probe Intensifies
Following the incidents, the Army, Punjab Police and other security agencies swiftly reached both sites. Forensic teams have been deployed to collect evidence, and surrounding areas have been cordoned off as part of the investigation.
Authorities said there has been no confirmation of major damage or loss of life, but the nature of the explosions remains under scrutiny.
Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said preliminary findings suggest the scooter involved in the first blast belonged to an individual working in the area.
“Our patrol team was present at the spot around 8 p.m. A scooter was parked near the gate and suddenly caught fire,” she said. “We are gathering inputs from the BSF. As per initial information, the scooter belongs to a person working here. We are examining every aspect of the incident.”
Agencies Probe Possible Link Between Blasts
Investigators are now working to determine whether the two explosions are connected or separate occurrences. Surveillance has been intensified across the region, with security forces closely monitoring for any suspicious activity.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Punjab on Tuesday night?
Were there any casualties in the explosions?
No casualties have been confirmed in either of the explosions so far, according to officials. This has provided some relief amidst security concerns.
What is being done to investigate the explosions?
A multi-agency investigation is underway, involving the Army, Punjab Police, and other security agencies. Forensic teams have been deployed to collect evidence from both sites.
What caused the explosion in Jalandhar?
The first blast occurred when a scooter parked outside the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar exploded. Preliminary findings suggest the scooter belonged to an individual working in the area.
Are the two explosions in Punjab connected?
Investigators are working to determine if the two explosions are connected or separate incidents. Surveillance has been intensified across the region.