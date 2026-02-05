Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ghaziabad triple suicide: Three sisters, including a 12-year-old, allegedly influenced deeply by Korean culture, died after jumping from the balcony of their ninth-floor apartment in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad area in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The victims, Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12), left behind a disturbing suicide note and diary entries that repeatedly referred to their emotional attachment to Korean actors and K-pop groups. The note included apologies to their father and statements suggesting distress over family pressure and the idea of marriage.

Suicide Note Mentions Korean Obsession

According to police sources, the suicide note contained lines such as, “We really love Korean… Korean was our life,” and “Read everything written in this diary, it is all true.” It also carried repeated apologies, including “Sorry papa, I am really sorry.” The diary was recovered from the girls’ belongings.

The note repeatedly apologises to the sisters’ father and claims that their affection for Korean culture was misunderstood and opposed at home. “Korean was our life… you never knew how much we loved them. Now you have seen the proof,” the note says, as quoted by police sources.

It goes on to state that the sisters felt emotionally distressed by alleged physical punishment and the prospect of marriage. “Is this why we were born, to be beaten? No… more than beatings, death feels better to us,” the note reads.

Police Probe Underway

Police said the note also suggests that the sisters struggled with the idea of loving Korean actors and K-pop groups while being expected to marry Indian men, describing this conflict as unbearable. “That is why we committed suicide,” the note concludes, ending with an apology to their father.

Officers said the bodies were found after the sisters allegedly jumped from the balcony of their home. A detailed investigation is underway, and police are examining all aspects of the case, including the authenticity of the note and the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Officials said further details would emerge as the probe progresses.