Three sisters, aged 16, 14, and 12, died after allegedly jumping from the balcony of their ninth-floor apartment in Ghaziabad.
'No More Beatings, Death Feels Better': Ghaziabad Sisters' Suicide Note Reveals Chilling Details
Ghaziabad triple suicide: A suicide note revealed their distress over family pressure, potential arranged marriages, and perceived opposition to their love for Korean actors and K-pop.
Ghaziabad triple suicide: Three sisters, including a 12-year-old, allegedly influenced deeply by Korean culture, died after jumping from the balcony of their ninth-floor apartment in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad area in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.
The victims, Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12), left behind a disturbing suicide note and diary entries that repeatedly referred to their emotional attachment to Korean actors and K-pop groups. The note included apologies to their father and statements suggesting distress over family pressure and the idea of marriage.
Suicide Note Mentions Korean Obsession
According to police sources, the suicide note contained lines such as, “We really love Korean… Korean was our life,” and “Read everything written in this diary, it is all true.” It also carried repeated apologies, including “Sorry papa, I am really sorry.” The diary was recovered from the girls’ belongings.
The note repeatedly apologises to the sisters’ father and claims that their affection for Korean culture was misunderstood and opposed at home. “Korean was our life… you never knew how much we loved them. Now you have seen the proof,” the note says, as quoted by police sources.
It goes on to state that the sisters felt emotionally distressed by alleged physical punishment and the prospect of marriage. “Is this why we were born, to be beaten? No… more than beatings, death feels better to us,” the note reads.
Police Probe Underway
Police said the note also suggests that the sisters struggled with the idea of loving Korean actors and K-pop groups while being expected to marry Indian men, describing this conflict as unbearable. “That is why we committed suicide,” the note concludes, ending with an apology to their father.
Officers said the bodies were found after the sisters allegedly jumped from the balcony of their home. A detailed investigation is underway, and police are examining all aspects of the case, including the authenticity of the note and the circumstances leading up to the incident.
Officials said further details would emerge as the probe progresses.
Related Video
Breaking News: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Car Service Centre in Karnataka’s Vijayapura
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the three sisters in Ghaziabad?
What did the suicide note mention?
The suicide note expressed deep affection for Korean culture, including actors and K-pop groups. It also contained apologies to their father and mentioned distress over family pressure and the idea of marriage.
What was the alleged conflict mentioned in the note?
The note suggested a conflict between their love for Korean culture and the expectation to marry Indian men, which they found unbearable.
Is there an ongoing investigation?
Yes, the police are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident, examining all aspects including the authenticity of the note.