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HomeCitiesDelhi Congress Launches BLA Training Drive To Counter ‘Vote Theft’ During SIR

Delhi Congress Launches BLA Training Drive To Counter ‘Vote Theft’ During SIR

After the training, BLA-1 workers will train BLA-2 volunteers and other Congress workers at the booth level across Delhi, the party said. 

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 08:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Congress trained workers protecting voters during electoral revision.
  • Workers will launch campaigns and establish voter help desks.
  • BLA-1 agents will then train other booth-level volunteers.

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The Delhi Congress on Saturday conducted a special training workshop for its Booth Level Agent-1 workers, to ensure that no legitimate voter, particularly from Dalit and minority communities, loses their voting rights during any Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The workshop, held at the Delhi Congress office under DPCC president Devender Yadav, aimed to prepare party workers to monitor the revision process and train booth-level volunteers across the city.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav alleged that there is a possibility of "vote theft" during the SIR process and said the party would remain vigilant to safeguard the electoral rights of eligible citizens.

"Our BLA-2 workers deployed at all polling booths in Delhi will ensure that votes of Dalits, minorities, lower-class citizens living in resettlement colonies and all legally valid voters are not cut under any circumstances in the name of the SIR process," he said.

He added that Congress workers would undertake a door-to-door campaign to ensure that the names of all eligible voters are included in the electoral rolls and would also set up voter help desks in slum clusters, RWA offices, village chaupals and major markets.

Yadav said the party would "continue to work with full commitment to maintain the transparency of the electoral process and protect the right to vote of every legitimate citizen." After the training, BLA-1 workers will train BLA-2 volunteers and other Congress workers at the booth level across Delhi, the party said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the purpose of the workshop conducted by Delhi Congress?

The workshop trained Booth Level Agent-1 workers to prevent legitimate voters, especially from Dalit and minority communities, from losing voting rights during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

What specific concerns did DPCC president Devender Yadav raise?

Yadav expressed concern about potential

How will Congress workers ensure voter rights are protected?

They will undertake a door-to-door campaign, set up voter help desks in various community locations, and have BLA-2 workers monitor polling booths to ensure valid voters are not removed.

Who will be trained after the initial BLA-1 workshop?

After their training, BLA-1 workers will train BLA-2 volunteers and other Congress workers at the booth level across Delhi.

Published at : 06 Jun 2026 08:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi COngress SIR Vote Theft BLA Training Drive
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