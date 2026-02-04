Korean Names, Korean Notes: Inside The Gaming Obsession Behind Ghaziabad Sisters Death

The three minor sisters who died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad were so deeply engrossed in an online, task-based Korean game that they had adopted Korean names and structured their lives around assignments given on the platform, investigators said.

The girls, aged 16, 14 and 12, jumped from the ninth floor of their apartment building, allegedly after their parents objected to their growing gaming addiction. Before taking the extreme step, they left behind an eight-page note in a pocket diary, apologising to their parents and detailing their involvement with the game.

Diary Reveals Depth of Gaming Obsession

Police said the sisters had developed the gaming habit during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the obsession only intensified over time. According to investigators, the diary made repeated references to the game and the emotional hold it had over them, including their decision to take on Korean identities within the virtual world. The content of the note also included a mix of Hindi, English, and Korean languages.

The girls were influenced by Korean culture, the police told reporters, adding that no specific app has been zeroed down yet.

The note, their father told NDTV, included the line: “We can’t leave Korea. Korea is our life. You can’t free us. We are ending our lives.” The contents of the diary, police said, clearly pointed to the game as a central influence on the sisters’ thinking.

Game Emerges as Possible Trigger, Probe On

The online gaming app has now emerged as a likely trigger behind the triple suicide, with authorities investigating whether the deaths were linked to any specific in-game task. Officials said they are examining digital evidence to determine the extent of the game’s role in the tragedy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil said preliminary findings suggest the girls had not attended school for the past two years. They had reportedly been staying at home due to weak academic performance and financial difficulties. In the days leading up to the incident, the family had also imposed restrictions on the sisters’ mobile phone usage.

“The exact reason behind the triple suicide is still under investigation,” Patil said, adding that police are continuing to analyse the diary and other material recovered from the house.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)

Related Video Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Calls Ex-Congress Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu “Traitor” During Parliament Protest