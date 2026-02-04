Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesObjected Over Online Gaming, Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor In Ghaziabad

Police suspect their addiction to online gaming, which their family objected to, as a contributing factor. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 09:39 AM (IST)

Three minor sisters allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of a residential tower in Ghaziabad’s Bharat City area late Tuesday night, police said. The incident took place around 2 am at B-1 Tower under the jurisdiction of Tila Mod police station.

According to preliminary information, the sisters were living in Flat No. 907 and were reportedly addicted to an online mobile game. Police said the extreme step was allegedly taken after the family objected to their gaming habits.

Victims Aged 16, 14 and 12 Years

The deceased sisters have been identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12). Police officials said initial findings point towards excessive online gaming as a possible factor behind the incident, though a detailed investigation is underway.

Police and RWA Statements

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shalimar Garden, Atul Kumar Singh, confirmed the incident and said it is being treated as a case of suspected triple suicide. A member of the society’s Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), Rahul, also stated that the sisters allegedly took the step due to issues related to online gaming.A

"Today, on 4th February, at around 2:15 AM, we received information through a caller at Bharat City, three minor girls had jumped from the balcony of the ninth floor. At the spot, three girls aged 12, 14 and 16, were found seriously injured. They were taken by 108 ambulance to a hospital, where they were declared dead," said the police official. 

Police said further investigation is in progress to ascertain all circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths.

Related Video

Breaking News: Shashi Tharoor Demands Govt Clarification on India‑US Trade Deal; Statement Soon in Parliament

Input By : Vipin Tomar

Published at : 04 Feb 2026 09:39 AM (IST)
Online Gaming Ghaziabad News
