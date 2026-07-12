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English NewsCitiesFlipkart Delivery Boy Arrested After Barging Into Bengaluru Woman's Washroom, Flashing Her

Flipkart Delivery Boy Arrested After Barging Into Bengaluru Woman's Washroom, Flashing Her

A Flipkart delivery executive was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly forcing his way into a woman's washroom and exposing himself. Police registered an FIR under BNS provisions.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Flipkart executive arrested for obscene gestures in Bengaluru.
  • Woman complained following alleged washroom entry, indecent exposure.
  • Police registered FIR, launched investigation; Flipkart condemned behavior.

A Flipkart delivery executive has been arrested for allegedly making obscene gestures at a woman in Bengaluru, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamat, was arrested after the woman lodged a complaint at the Marathahalli Police Station. A case has been registered under Sections 75, 79 and 329(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

Assault Caught On Camera

The incident came to light after an X user alleged that a Flipkart delivery executive had forced his way into a woman's washroom before exposing himself to her.

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"A disturbing incident occurred in which a @Flipkart delivery boy forced his way into a woman's washroom and then showed his private parts to her. Women aren't even safe in their own homes. Strict action is needed," the user wrote, tagging the Bengaluru City Police.

Flipkart responded: "We take such incidents very seriously and are deeply sorry to hear about the executive's behavior. You have our assurance that we will investigate this and take appropriate action. Thanks for your understanding."

Police Files FIR, Investigation Underway

Taking cognisance of the post, the Bengaluru City Police forwarded the complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Whitefield Division, for immediate action, PTI news agency reported.

The DCP later confirmed that an FIR had been registered at the Marathahalli Police Station.

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"An FIR has been registered at Marathahalli Police Station, and the investigation is in progress," the DCP said in a post on X.

Police said the accused has been arrested and legal proceedings have been initiated. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Police Bengaluru Woman FIR FlipKart Flashed Obscene Gesture Marathahalli
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