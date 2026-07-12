'We Were Screaming For Help': Survivor Shares Chilling Account Of Vietnam Boat Tragedy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Speedboat with Indian tourists capsized off Vietnam island.

Witness described boat overturning 300 meters from shore suddenly.

A speedboat carrying a group of Indian tourists that capsized off an island in southern Vietnam on Saturday had travelled barely 300-400 metres from the shore when it suddenly overturned, an Indian tourist who witnessed the tragedy said.

Ashish Kumar, a 48-year-old mobile phone distributor from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, said the group was in Vietnam as part of a company-sponsored trip organised by Lava International for its distributors, sellers and employees.

"We had all gone there as sellers, distributors and employees of Lava Mobile. We reached Vietnam on July 9 and were scheduled to return to India on Sunday morning," Kumar told PTI over the phone.

According to him, the tourists had been divided into batches and ferried between islands. One of the three speedboats, carrying 32 Indian tourists, had departed from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island for another destination, while the remaining two groups stayed behind taking photographs.

"The incident happened around 1:30 pm local time. The boat had gone barely 300 to 400 metres when it suddenly capsized. We were taking pictures and it happened before we could even react," Kumar said.

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He added that weather conditions were not severe at the time of the accident.

"There was some wind, but that's normal for an island. The boat had barely left the shore when it overturned. We were all screaming for help," he said.

STORY | Boat carrying tourists had barely left island when it capsized, says Indian witness of Vietnam tragedy



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Video shared by Ashish Kumar, an Indian national from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, who witnessed the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/ck16oE7ukb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2026

'No Medical Teams To Administer CPR'

Kumar said rescue teams responded quickly and brought survivors and victims back to shore, but claimed there were no medical teams immediately available to provide emergency treatment.

"The rescue teams acted promptly and recovered the victims, but there were no medical personnel present even to administer CPR. We are all in a state of shock," he said.

He added that while he had travelled alone, many others were accompanied by their families.

"A distributor friend of mine was on the boat with his wife. She died in the accident, while he is fighting for his life in a hospital," Kumar said.

The remaining members of the group have since returned to their hotel.

Lava International Responds

In a statement, Lava International expressed grief over the tragedy and confirmed that some of those involved were its channel partners and team members.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. We are in constant touch with the Embassy of India in Vietnam and the local authorities to gather information about the safety and well-being of our people. Our immediate priority is to extend all possible support to those affected and their families," the company said.

It added that its teams in both India and Vietnam are coordinating closely with the families and providing all necessary assistance.

Families Await Return Of Bodies

Among those killed were AC Thomas and his wife. Their relative, Nelson D. Thomas, said the family was initially informed only that the situation was serious before receiving confirmation of their deaths.

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"At around 2 pm yesterday, we received a call from the Indian Embassy. The tour coordinator also contacted us. Initially, they only said the situation was serious. Later, after speaking to someone who was present, we learned that both of them had died. We are expecting their bodies to be brought back tomorrow evening. The Chief Minister and others have been in touch with us and have extended their support," he said.

He added that the couple had travelled to Vietnam last week and the news of their deaths came as a devastating shock.

Kollam, Keralam: Varghese, brother of Thomas, who died in the Vietnam boat accident, says, "Around 2 pm yesterday, we received a call from the Indian Embassy. The tour coordinator who had taken them on the trip also contacted us. Initially, we were only informed that the… https://t.co/Hmu3fwk7v7 pic.twitter.com/SaIF1Lojmy — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2026

"Everyone was stunned. They were wonderful people and were loved by everyone. We have now been informed that their bodies are expected to arrive tomorrow or the day after," he said.

According to Vietnamese media reports, 15 Indian tourists were killed in the accident. The speedboat was also carrying four crew members when it capsized.