'10 Rescued, One Sailor Missing': India Condemns Attack On Ship Off Oman's Cost

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India condemned vessel attack, 10 nationals rescued, one missing.

India urged de-escalation amid worsening regional maritime security.

US said Iran attacked vessel, sparking fresh military strikes.

India on Sunday condemned the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, confirming that 10 of the 11 Indian nationals on board have been rescued while one sailor remains missing.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities as search and rescue operations continue.

Our statement on the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/JtqdfO6iJ0 pic.twitter.com/V6jD6zJOtx — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 12, 2026

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian National is reportedly missing," the MEA said.

ALSO READ: Man Moves Court To 'Save' Wife's Grave In Shaheen Bagh, Denied Exclusive Rights

The ministry thanked the Omani authorities for their assistance and said the embassy was actively engaged in the ongoing rescue efforts.

India Calls For De-escalation

Expressing concern over the worsening security situation in the region, India described the repeated attacks on commercial shipping as "deeply worrisome" and urged all parties to avoid further escalation.

We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the MEA said.

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it added.

Attack Comes Amid Rising US-Iran Tensions

The attack occurred against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Iran and the United States.

Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz "until further notice" after its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired on a Cyprus-flagged container vessel, alleging it had travelled through an unauthorised route in the strategic waterway.

The IRGC claimed several vessels had ignored repeated warnings to use designated shipping corridors and described the firing as a "warning shot" that forced one vessel to stop before announcing the closure of the strait.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's busiest maritime chokepoints, through which a significant share of global oil and gas exports passes.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Google Executive Shot Dead In US; Husband Arrested For Murder

US Says Civilian Ship Was Targeted

The United States rejected Iran's account, describing the incident as a direct attack on a civilian commercial vessel.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the Cyprus-flagged container ship suffered extensive damage to its engine room after being struck, leaving it disabled and forcing the crew to abandon the vessel. One civilian crew member was reported missing.

"At 7:15 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the CENTCOM said in a post on X.

At 7:15 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. A civilian crew… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 11, 2026

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also confirmed that the crew had evacuated the ship and boarded lifeboats after the incident, which occurred about 17 kilometres off the coast of Oman.

CENTCOM accused Iran of deliberately targeting commercial shipping and said the US would continue efforts to counter threats to civilian maritime traffic.

Fresh Military Escalation

Hours after the maritime incident, the United States launched another round of strikes on Iranian military targets.

CENTCOM said it carried out around 140 strikes in what it described as the third wave of attacks this week.

Iran responded by claiming it had launched ballistic missiles and drones at US military bases and radar facilities in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

Air raid sirens and explosions were reported in Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, while Iranian state media reported blasts in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Jask, Qeshm Island and Khuzestan province following the US strikes.

The latest escalation has further complicated diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, with commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz emerging as a key point of contention.