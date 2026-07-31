They have jointly approached the Supreme Court for a divorce by mutual consent. Both sides have reached a settlement after a prolonged matrimonial dispute.
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'Wanted Freedom': SC To Grant Divorce To Omar Abdullah, Payal's 31-Year Marriage After Settlement
J&K CM Omar Abdullah and estranged wife Payal have jointly sought divorce by mutual consent in the Supreme Court under Article 142 after reaching a settlement through mediation, ending a long marital dispute.
- Omar Abdullah and wife seek divorce by mutual consent.
- They invoked Article 142 after reaching a settlement.
- Couple married 1994, separated 2009; prior divorce pleas rejected.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are Omar Abdullah and Payal Abdullah seeking now regarding their marriage?
Under which legal provision are they seeking the divorce?
They are seeking dissolution of their marriage under Article 142 of the Constitution. This provision empowers the Supreme Court to ensure 'complete justice' in exceptional cases.
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