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English NewsCitiesShraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi HC Refuses To Fix Deadline For Aaftab Poonawala Trial

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi HC Refuses To Fix Deadline For Aaftab Poonawala Trial

Delhi Police informed the court that testimonies of 157 out of more than 200 witnesses had already been recorded.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • High Court declined timeline for Walkar trial; proceedings daily.
  • Trial progresses daily; 157 of 200 witnesses already examined.
  • Court requested ministries expedite examination of overseas witnesses.

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to set a timeline for the conclusion of trial in the Shraddha Walkar murder case against accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala, stating that the proceedings were already happening on a day-to-day basis.

“It is clear that the trial court is making every endeavour to conclude the trial as soon as possible. No further directions are required as the trial is going on a day to day basis,” Justice Madhu Jain said while dealing with a petition filed by the deceased's brother.

Walkar, who was in a live-in relationship with the accused, was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18, 2022.

According to the 6,629-page chargesheet filed by Delhi Police, Poonawala allegedly dismembered her body, kept the body parts in a fridge, and disposed of the pieces in desolate places across the city over several days to avoid getting caught.

The body parts were discovered later.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that the case was proceeding in a tardy manner and at this rate, the trial was not likely to conclude in the coming years.

Senior advocate Amit Prasad, appearing for Delhi Police, informed that the trial court was already taking up the case on a day-to-day basis, except on Saturdays and Sundays.

He said out of more than 200 witnesses, testimonies of 157 had already been concluded.

On a request by the senior lawyer, the court requested the ministries of home affairs and external affairs to expeditiously facilitate the examination of certain overseas witnesses, as and when required by the trial court.

The court closed the proceedings on the petition.

Petitioner Shreejay Vijay Walkar contended in his plea that the criminal trial in the case had been pending for an inordinately long period without any justifiable reason.

Such delay, he said, frustrated the administration of criminal justice and defeated the constitutional mandate of speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Delhi High Court refuse to set a timeline for the Shraddha Walkar murder trial?

The Delhi High Court stated that the trial court is already making every effort to conclude the trial as soon as possible, proceeding on a day-to-day basis. Therefore, no further directions were deemed necessary.

How is the Shraddha Walkar murder trial currently progressing?

The trial court is hearing the case on a day-to-day basis, with 157 out of more than 200 witnesses already having their testimonies concluded.

Who filed the petition regarding the trial's pace, and what was their concern?

The deceased's brother, Shreejay Vijay Walkar, filed the petition. He contended that the trial was proceeding tardily, frustrating criminal justice and violating the constitutional right to a speedy trial.

What assistance did the court request for the trial's progress?

The court requested the Ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs to expeditiously facilitate the examination of certain overseas witnesses as and when required by the trial court.

Published at : 31 Jul 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court Shraddha Walkar Aaftab Poonawala
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