Tamil Thaai Vazhthu To Be Sung First At TN Events, Assembly Passes Resolution

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English NewsCitiesTamil Thaai Vazhthu To Be Sung First: TN Assembly Passes Resolution, Vijay Says ‘Tamil Means Pride, Power’

Tamil Thaai Vazhthu To Be Sung First: TN Assembly Passes Resolution, Vijay Says ‘Tamil Means Pride, Power’

Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed Vijay's resolution making ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ mandatory as the first song at official events. DMK and AIADMK backed the move.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' mandatory first at all state events.
  • This applies to educational institutions, government, public sector.
  • Resolution passed unanimously, supported by all political parties.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution making ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’, the state song, mandatory as the first item at official events across the state.

The resolution moved by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK leader C. Joseph Vijay requires the song to be sung before the commencement of programmes organised by educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public institutions.

Also Read: Jharkhand CID Arrests Former JPSC Chairman L Khiangte Amid Student Protests

Vijay Calls Tamil Song Matter Of State Right

Speaking in the Assembly, Vijay said Tamil represented the pride and strength of the state and urged legislators to set aside political differences in support of the resolution.

“Tamil means pride, Tamil means power. The moment you say ‘Tamil’, the entire Tamil Nadu will come together and stand as one,” Vijay said as quoted by ANI.

He said Tamil Thai Vazhthu must hold the first place in Tamil Nadu, describing the move as a matter of the state's rights.

“Giving first place to Tamil Thai Vazhthu is our state right,” he said, adding that the issue should not become a political debate.

Vijay urged members across party lines to support the resolution, saying, “Leaving aside party differences, all members must come together and extend their support to this resolution.”

DMK, AIADMK Support TVK Govt Resolution

The resolution received support from across the political spectrum, including legislators from the DMK and AIADMK, and was passed unanimously.

The move, however, comes amid a wider debate over the precedence accorded to Tamil Thai Vazhthu, Vande Mataram and the national anthem at official functions.

The issue has increasingly moved beyond ceremonial protocol, touching on questions of Tamil identity, linguistic rights and the relationship between the state and the Centre.

What The Resolution Says

Under the resolution, Tamil Thai Vazhthu will be sung first at official programmes held by educational institutions, universities, government departments, public sector undertakings and other public institutions across Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Ranchi Exam Row: Students Breach Barricades, March Towards Vidhan Sabha; Police Use Water Cannons

Vijay maintained that ensuring the state song receives the first place was linked to Tamil Nadu's linguistic and cultural rights, while calling for the issue to be kept above party politics.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the recent resolution in Tamil Nadu mandate?

The resolution makes 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' the state song and requires it to be sung as the first item at official events across Tamil Nadu. This applies to programs in educational institutions, government offices, and public sector undertakings.

Who moved the resolution regarding 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu'?

The resolution was moved by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, who is also the leader of the TVK party. He urged all legislators to support it as a matter of state rights.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIADMK Vijay Vande Matram Tamil Thai Vazhthu DMK Tamil NAdu
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