Tamil Thaai Vazhthu To Be Sung First At TN Events, Assembly Passes Resolution

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution making ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’, the state song, mandatory as the first item at official events across the state.

The resolution moved by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK leader C. Joseph Vijay requires the song to be sung before the commencement of programmes organised by educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public institutions.

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Vijay Calls Tamil Song Matter Of State Right

Speaking in the Assembly, Vijay said Tamil represented the pride and strength of the state and urged legislators to set aside political differences in support of the resolution.

“Tamil means pride, Tamil means power. The moment you say ‘Tamil’, the entire Tamil Nadu will come together and stand as one,” Vijay said as quoted by ANI.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay says in the State Assembly - "Tamil means pride, Tamil means power.



The moment you say 'Tamil', the entire Tamil Nadu will come together and stand as one.



Tamil Thai Vazhthu must hold the first place in Tamil Nadu. Giving first place to… pic.twitter.com/sY1RcmJXSd — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

He said Tamil Thai Vazhthu must hold the first place in Tamil Nadu, describing the move as a matter of the state's rights.

“Giving first place to Tamil Thai Vazhthu is our state right,” he said, adding that the issue should not become a political debate.

Vijay urged members across party lines to support the resolution, saying, “Leaving aside party differences, all members must come together and extend their support to this resolution.”

DMK, AIADMK Support TVK Govt Resolution

The resolution received support from across the political spectrum, including legislators from the DMK and AIADMK, and was passed unanimously.

The move, however, comes amid a wider debate over the precedence accorded to Tamil Thai Vazhthu, Vande Mataram and the national anthem at official functions.

The issue has increasingly moved beyond ceremonial protocol, touching on questions of Tamil identity, linguistic rights and the relationship between the state and the Centre.

What The Resolution Says

Under the resolution, Tamil Thai Vazhthu will be sung first at official programmes held by educational institutions, universities, government departments, public sector undertakings and other public institutions across Tamil Nadu.

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Vijay maintained that ensuring the state song receives the first place was linked to Tamil Nadu's linguistic and cultural rights, while calling for the issue to be kept above party politics.