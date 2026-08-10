Tamil Thaai Vazhthu To Be Sung First At TN Events, Assembly Passes Resolution

The resolution makes 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' the state song and requires it to be sung as the first item at official events across Tamil Nadu. This applies to programs in educational institutions, government offices, and public sector undertakings.
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Tamil Thaai Vazhthu To Be Sung First: TN Assembly Passes Resolution, Vijay Says ‘Tamil Means Pride, Power’
Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed Vijay's resolution making ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ mandatory as the first song at official events. DMK and AIADMK backed the move.
- 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' mandatory first at all state events.
- This applies to educational institutions, government, public sector.
- Resolution passed unanimously, supported by all political parties.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does the recent resolution in Tamil Nadu mandate?
Who moved the resolution regarding 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu'?
The resolution was moved by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, who is also the leader of the TVK party. He urged all legislators to support it as a matter of state rights.
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