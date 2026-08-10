28 Vehicles Following Atiq Ahmed's Son's Convoy Booked For Breaking Toll Barrier In Prayagraj

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Umar, Ali attended brother Aban Ahmed's funeral via parole.

The owners of 28 vehicles that allegedly followed the police convoy transporting Umar Ahmed, son of late gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, have been booked for allegedly breaking a toll barrier and passing through the Nawabganj toll plaza without paying the required fee.

The case was registered on Sunday following a complaint by toll plaza assistant manager Jai Prakash Yadav, who alleged that the drivers refused to pay the toll charges, broke the barrier, and even abused the employees when they tried to stop the vehicles, ANI reported.

According to the complaint, the incident took place around 3:50 AM on Saturday when Umar was being taken to Prayagraj in police custody to attend the funeral of his younger brother, Aban Ahmed.

After the government vehicles carrying Umar crossed booth number 3, around 25 to 30 private vehicles, allegedly belonging to his supporters, followed them. The drivers then allegedly broke the boom barrier and drove through the toll plaza without making the payment.

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Police use CCTV to identify vehicles

Police said 28 vehicles have been identified using their registration numbers and CCTV footage from the toll plaza. Investigators are now working to identify the occupants of the vehicles and recover the unpaid toll amount.

The toll management has claimed that the incident caused financial losses because the vehicles passed through without paying the required charges.

Police are examining the CCTV recordings and vehicle registration details to establish the identities and involvement of those linked to the incident.

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पैरोल पर प्रयागराज लाए गए माफिया अतीक अहमद के बेटे उमर अहमद के पीछे चल रहे 28 वाहनों के चालकों के खिलाफ नवाबगंज थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। आरोप है कि काफिले में शामिल वाहन नवाबगंज टोल प्लाजा पर बिना टोल शुल्क दिए बैरियर तोड़कर निकल गए 👇@Uppolice #Prayagraj https://t.co/qUkqQKDjhz pic.twitter.com/fiJFcyTGpD — Journalist Ravendra kumar (@Chhotukingoffi1) August 9, 2026

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Umar, Ali attended brother's funeral

The case was registered a day after Umar and his elder brother Ali were brought to Prayagraj in police custody to attend the funeral of Aban, 21.

The Allahabad High Court had on Friday granted conditional parole to Umar, who is lodged in Lucknow jail, and Ali, who is lodged in Jhansi jail, allowing them to attend their younger brother's funeral.

Aban was buried at the Kasari-Masari graveyard on Saturday evening amid heavy security.

Aban and his friend Sonu, 25, died in a road accident in Jhansi district on Thursday. Aban was travelling with associates to visit his brother in jail when the speeding SUV they were travelling in hit a divider and overturned on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway.

Aban was buried near the grave of his father, Atiq Ahmed. The graves of Atiq's brother Ashraf and son Asad are also located at the same cemetery.