Oppn MPs Continue Parliament Protest Over Ram Temple 'Chanda Chori', Demand Amit Shah's Reply

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opposition MPs protested Ram temple donation theft, student police excesses.

They demanded Home Minister Amit Shah address student police actions.

Placards, slogans, symbolic donation box highlighted these grievances.

Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, protested in Parliament House complex on Monday over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the "police excesses" against student protesters.

They demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah must come to Parliament and make a statement on the alleged police excesses during the July 20 student protest over the paper leak issue.

Carrying placards against the government, the MPs protested in front of the Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as 'chhanda chor, gaddi chor', 'Amit Shah jawaab do' and 'chanda chor kahan milenge, BJP ke daftar mein'.

The MPs also kept a donation box at the spot to symbolise the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and lined up around them to raise slogans against the government.

The opposition MPs, mostly from the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, lined up behind a big banner that read 'Amit Shah jawaab do", and raised slogans against the Home Minister.

The INDIA bloc has vowed to corner the government on issues of alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and the use of "brutal force" against students during their protests last week.

Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc parties' floor leaders met in Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament complex, and vowed to corner the government on the two issues of "chhanda chori" and "police excesses" against students.

Both Houses of Parliament have remained deadlocked over the Opposition's demands with most of the legislative business being conducted amid din.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)