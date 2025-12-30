‘No Chance Of Power Sharing’, DMK Clarifies Amid Rise In Alliance Pressure

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The DMK has firmly conveyed to its alliance partners that a share in the government is not on the cards ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Party sources said the move is aimed at maintaining alliance unity and avoiding unnecessary confusion among supporters.

The issue arose after multiple DMK allies, including Congress and leftist parties, started raising slogans demanding a share in governance. The Congress, for instance, circulated the idea on its official social media pages, while some regional parties also echoed the demand.

DMK Urges Allies Focus

The DMK leadership, citing on-ground political considerations, has asked its allies to focus on election preparedness instead. “Discussions on sharing power now could create unnecessary problems within the alliance,” a DMK source said.

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram reportedly met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to discuss the matter and assured him that the national leadership would be informed.

The party is simultaneously focusing on strengthening its base through district visits, booth-wise surveys, and administrative coordination under the “Udanpirappe Va” campaign. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami criticized the confusion within the DMK alliance, adding fuel to the political discourse in Tamil Nadu.