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HomeCitiesUttarakhand Govt Orders Probe Into Video Claiming Children Brought To Madrasas

Uttarakhand Govt Orders Probe Into Video Claiming Children Brought To Madrasas

Uttarakhand government orders a statewide probe after a viral video alleged that children from outside states are being admitted to madrasas.

By : ABP Live News, ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • District magistrates to verify madrasa student origins and consent.

The Uttarakhand government has taken cognizance of a video circulating on social media, which claims that children from other states are being brought into madrasas in the state. Treating the matter as sensitive, the government has ordered an immediate investigation. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the safety of children, transparency, and adherence to rules are the government’s top priorities. He added that if any irregularities are found during the probe, strict action will be taken against those responsible.

In this regard, the Special Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department has issued directives to the District Magistrates of Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital. They have been instructed to carry out a comprehensive verification drive across their districts and report the actual situation to the government. The investigation will also gather details about the origin of the children, consent from their parents, and information about those who brought them into the state.

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Statewide Verification Of All Madrasas

A thorough inspection and verification campaign will be conducted across all madrasas in the state. Officials have been directed to examine every aspect in detail and submit their reports promptly. Currently, there are 452 registered madrasas operating in Uttarakhand, educating a large number of children. The government aims to ensure that all institutions are functioning in compliance with rules and that no irregularities or illegal activities are taking place.

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Madrasa Board To Be Dissolved Soon

It is noteworthy that the Uttarakhand Minority Education Act was implemented in 2025. Under this law, the Madrasa Board will cease to exist from July 1, 2026. After that, all madrasas in the state will be required to affiliate with the Uttarakhand Board of School Education and obtain recognition from the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority.

The government believes that this new system will ensure greater transparency and quality in education, while also improving the protection of children’s interests. Administrative action in the matter is currently underway, and further steps will be decided based on the investigation report.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What will happen to the Madrasa Board?

The Madrasa Board will be dissolved from July 1, 2026, and all madrasas will need to affiliate with the Uttarakhand Board of School Education.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
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Madrasas Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami
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