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HomeCitiesNoida Workers Stage Protest Near Sector 8 Jama Masjid Over Salary Hike; Police Present On Spot

Noida Workers Stage Protest Near Sector 8 Jama Masjid Over Salary Hike; Police Present On Spot

Another protest erupted in Noida after workers gathered near Sector 8 Jama Masjid, demanding a hike in salaries. Police is trying to pacify the situation.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 10:49 AM (IST)

Tension prevailed near Sector 8 Jama Masjid in Noida on Friday after a group of workers staged a protest outside a private company, demanding a salary hike.

Police personnel reached the spot soon after being alerted and are currently engaged in talks with the protesting workers. Efforts are underway to pacify the crowd and ensure that the situation remains under control.

 

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
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