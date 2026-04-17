Noida Workers Stage Protest Near Sector 8 Jama Masjid Over Salary Hike; Police Present On Spot

Tension prevailed near Sector 8 Jama Masjid in Noida on Friday after a group of workers staged a protest outside a private company, demanding a salary hike.

Police personnel reached the spot soon after being alerted and are currently engaged in talks with the protesting workers. Efforts are underway to pacify the crowd and ensure that the situation remains under control.

VIDEO | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Workers protest outside a private company near Sector 8 Jama Masjid demanding salary hike. Police trying to pacify the agitating workers. More details are awaited.#Noida #WorkersProtest



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/mdubLstGsn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 17, 2026