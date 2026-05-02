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HomeCitiesMan Shot Dead In UP's Shamli; Locals Block Delhi-Saharanpur Highway, Demand Accused's Arrest

Man Shot Dead In UP's Shamli; Locals Block Delhi-Saharanpur Highway, Demand Accused's Arrest

A man was shot dead in Shamli by unidentified assailant, following which his family, along with locals, blocked highway demanding arrest of the accused.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 May 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Man shot dead on highway; locals initially thought accident.
  • Post-mortem confirms gunshot wound, sparking protest and highway blockade.
  • Villagers demand accused's arrest, disrupting traffic for hours.
  • Police assure swift action; investigation teams formed to trace culprits.

Tension gripped Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli after a 24-year-old man was shot dead, with angry locals blocking the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

The victim, identified as Ashu, a resident of Khandravali village, was returning home on his motorcycle after work on Friday evening when he was allegedly shot by an unidentified assailant near a local police post on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway.

Incident Initially Mistaken For Accident

According to police, the victim collapsed on the road after being shot. Locals and family members initially believed the incident to be a road accident.

The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. On Saturday, the report confirmed that the death was caused by a gunshot wound, turning the case into a suspected murder.

ALSO READ: Groom Shot Dead During Wedding Procession In UP; Cops Suspect Bride's Relative Behind Attack

Highway Blocked As Protests Erupt

Following the post-mortem findings, anger spread among the victim’s family and villagers, who gathered at the Khandravali police post with the body and blocked the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway on Saturday morning.

Protesters raised slogans and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible, leading to traffic disruption in the area.

Police Assure Action, Probe Underway

Senior police officials, including Additional Superintendent of Police Sumit Shukla and other officers, reached the spot with a heavy force and assured the family of prompt action.

ALSO READ: Girl, 4, Raped And Murdered In Pune; 65-Year-Old Accused Arrested After Protest

The blockade was lifted after assurances from the police. Authorities said teams have been formed to investigate the case and trace the accused.

Police added that efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused, and further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing is ongoing.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh?

A 24-year-old man named Ashu was shot dead while returning home on his motorcycle. Locals initially thought it was an accident before the post-mortem confirmed a gunshot wound.

Why did locals block the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway?

Following the confirmation of Ashu's death by a gunshot, angry villagers blocked the highway demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

What action is the police taking?

Police officials have assured prompt action and have formed teams to investigate the case, identify, and arrest the accused. Efforts are underway to trace the assailant.

When and where did the shooting occur?

The victim, Ashu, was shot on Friday evening near a local police post on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway while he was returning home from work.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shamli UP News Delhi-Saharanpur Highway Delhi Saharanpur Highway
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