Man Shot Dead In UP's Shamli; Locals Block Delhi-Saharanpur Highway, Demand Accused's Arrest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man shot dead on highway; locals initially thought accident.

Post-mortem confirms gunshot wound, sparking protest and highway blockade.

Villagers demand accused's arrest, disrupting traffic for hours.

Police assure swift action; investigation teams formed to trace culprits.

Tension gripped Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli after a 24-year-old man was shot dead, with angry locals blocking the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway demanding immediate arrest of the accused.



The victim, identified as Ashu, a resident of Khandravali village, was returning home on his motorcycle after work on Friday evening when he was allegedly shot by an unidentified assailant near a local police post on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway.

Incident Initially Mistaken For Accident

According to police, the victim collapsed on the road after being shot. Locals and family members initially believed the incident to be a road accident.



The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. On Saturday, the report confirmed that the death was caused by a gunshot wound, turning the case into a suspected murder.

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Highway Blocked As Protests Erupt

Following the post-mortem findings, anger spread among the victim’s family and villagers, who gathered at the Khandravali police post with the body and blocked the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway on Saturday morning.



Protesters raised slogans and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible, leading to traffic disruption in the area.

Police Assure Action, Probe Underway

Senior police officials, including Additional Superintendent of Police Sumit Shukla and other officers, reached the spot with a heavy force and assured the family of prompt action.

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The blockade was lifted after assurances from the police. Authorities said teams have been formed to investigate the case and trace the accused.



Police added that efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused, and further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing is ongoing.