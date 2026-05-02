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HomeCitiesUP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Hospitalised After Falling Unconscious, Condition Stable

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Hospitalised After Falling Unconscious, Condition Stable

Ajay Rai was hospitalised after he fell unconscious due to low sodium levels and elevated blood pressure.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 May 2026 02:10 PM (IST)

Lucknow, May 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai was hospitalised here after he fell unconscious due to low sodium levels, party leaders said on Saturday.

They said he was admitted to Medanta Hospital on Friday evening and is stable.

"Ajay Rai was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow at around 6 pm on Friday after he fell unconscious as his sodium levels had dropped. He fell unconscious at his residence in Lucknow. For the entire day, he was engaged in party programmes and had also gone to the airport," Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi told PTI.

Congress in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande told PTI, "Now, he (Ajay Rai) is stable." Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor said Rai collapsed at his home on Friday evening and was subsequently admitted to the hospital's emergency ward.

Medical examinations revealed that Rai was suffering from a sodium deficiency and elevated blood pressure. Doctors administered immediate treatment and he is significantly better now, Kapoor told PTI.

A team of doctors is monitoring his health. Rai is conversing with others and his condition is stable, he added.

In a post on X, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over Rai's health.

"I am concerned to learn about the news regarding the ill health of Ajay Rai ji, president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. I wish him a speedy recovery. I hope that he regains his health as soon as possible and once again becomes actively engaged in public service with full vigour," the former Congress chief said.

In a post on X late Friday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Rai a speedy recovery.

Rai hails from Varanasi and had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against Modi from the parliamentary constituency. The Congress appointed him as the Uttar Pradesh unit chief in 2023. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 02 May 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
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