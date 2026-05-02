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HomeCitiesMystery Intensifies Over Maulana's Death In Bareilly; Police Call It Accident, Family Alleges Murder

Mystery Intensifies Over Maulana's Death In Bareilly; Police Call It Accident, Family Alleges Murder

A controversy erupted over Maulana Tausif's death in UP's Bareilly. Police said it was an accident, while the family has alleged murder.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 May 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cleric's death near railway track sparks controversy.
  • Police suggest accidental fall, possibly due to illness.
  • Family alleges assault and being pushed from train.
  • Religious body demands impartial probe into the incident.

The death of a cleric in Bareilly has triggered a controversy, with conflicting claims emerging over whether it was an accident or a case of foul play.

According to police, the body of Maulana Tausif Raza, a resident of Kishanganj in Bihar, was found near a railway track around 7:25 am on April 27. Preliminary findings suggested the possibility of an accidental fall.

Police Cite Accident, Illness Angle

Officials said Tausif may have been standing near the train door and possibly fell after a sudden illness.

After completing legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family following a post-mortem. Police maintained that the case initially appeared to be an accident.

Family Alleges Assault, Raises Doubts

However, the deceased’s family has disputed the police’s version, alleging that Tausif was assaulted and pushed off the train.

His wife, Tabassum, claimed that he made a video call during the incident and told her he was being attacked. She alleged that she saw him being beaten and urged him to seek help from co-passengers.

Religious Body Demands Probe

Maulana Shahabuddin, National President of the All India Jamaat, also questioned the police’s findings.

He alleged that Tausif had travelled to Bareilly for a religious programme and was robbed and assaulted while returning. He said, "an impartial investigation should be done in this matter," questioning the accident theory.

Police Open To Further Action

Responding to the allegations, Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Parik said all procedures were followed after the body was recovered.

He stated that while the case initially appeared accidental, new claims by the family are being taken into account. Police have assured action in accordance with the law if a formal complaint is filed.

With differing versions from police and the family, the case has drawn attention from social and political groups demanding a fair probe.

Authorities said further investigation will depend on fresh evidence and formal complaints, even as the circumstances surrounding the cleric’s death remain unclear.

Before You Go

Elections Update: Security Tightened in Bengal as Re-Polling Witnesses Protest Over Alleged Intimidation

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the conflicting accounts surrounding the death of the cleric in Bareilly?

Police suggest the cleric's death may have been an accident or due to illness. However, his family alleges he was assaulted and pushed from the train.

What evidence does the family present to support their claim of foul play?

The deceased's wife claims he made a video call during the incident, stating he was being attacked and showing him being beaten.

What is the police's initial assessment of the situation?

Initially, police found the body near a railway track and believed the death to be an accidental fall, possibly due to a sudden illness.

What action has been taken by religious bodies regarding this incident?

A religious body president has questioned the police's findings and demanded an impartial investigation, alleging robbery and assault.

What is the police's response to the family's allegations?

The police stated that while the case initially appeared accidental, they are considering the family's new claims and will take action if a formal complaint is filed.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
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Bareilly Uttar Pradesh UP News
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