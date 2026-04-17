Heatwave Grips Delhi As Temperature Crosses 40°C, Rain Likely Today But No Major Relief Ahead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Delhi records season's first 40°C heatwave, intense sun.

Temperatures stay above normal; little relief expected soon.

Scattered evening showers possible, but won't significantly cool.

Air quality deteriorates, GRAP-1 curbs reimposed in NCR.

The summer heat has intensified in New Delhi and surrounding NCR regions, with temperatures crossing the 40-degree mark for the first time this season. Residents are already feeling the impact, as strong sunlight and rising heat levels have made conditions uncomfortable since early morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the national capital has now entered a phase of peak summer, with temperatures expected to climb further in the coming days.

Weather Forecast For April 17

The day is expected to begin with dry conditions, though partial cloud cover may be seen through the morning and continue across the day.

The weather office has indicated a possibility of scattered rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in the evening hours. Gusty winds may also occur in isolated areas. However, these changes are unlikely to provide any meaningful relief from the ongoing heat.

Temperatures Remain Above Normal

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to range between 39°C and 42°C, while the minimum may hover between 20°C and 24°C.

Overall, temperatures are likely to stay slightly above normal levels, with heat conditions persisting steadily. The forecast suggests little variation in temperature trends over the next week.

No Rain Relief In Coming Days

Cloud movement is expected to continue on April 18, but rainfall is unlikely. The India Meteorological Department has predicted mostly clear weather for the next seven days, with only occasional light clouds.

With no significant rain expected, Delhi residents have limited chances of respite from the heatwave conditions.

Thursday Recorded Season’s Hottest Day, AQI Drops

Thursday turned out to be the hottest day of the season so far in Delhi-NCR.

At Safdarjung, the base weather station, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.3°C — about 3.4 degrees above normal. Other areas also reported high temperatures, including Lodhi Road at 40.1°C, Palam at 39.4°C, and the Ridge area touching 41.4°C, significantly above normal levels.

Alongside rising temperatures, air quality has also deteriorated, prompting the reimposition of GRAP-1 restrictions in Delhi-NCR. This could lead to certain curbs aimed at controlling pollution levels as the heat intensifies.