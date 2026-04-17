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HomeCitiesHeatwave Grips Delhi As Temperature Crosses 40°C, Rain Likely Today But No Major Relief Ahead

Heatwave Grips Delhi As Temperature Crosses 40°C, Rain Likely Today But No Major Relief Ahead

Delhi heatwave: Delhi-NCR reels under intensifying heatwave conditions as temperatures cross 40°C for the first time this season, with the IMD warning of hotter days ahead and little relief.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Delhi records season's first 40°C heatwave, intense sun.
  • Temperatures stay above normal; little relief expected soon.
  • Scattered evening showers possible, but won't significantly cool.
  • Air quality deteriorates, GRAP-1 curbs reimposed in NCR.

The summer heat has intensified in New Delhi and surrounding NCR regions, with temperatures crossing the 40-degree mark for the first time this season. Residents are already feeling the impact, as strong sunlight and rising heat levels have made conditions uncomfortable since early morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the national capital has now entered a phase of peak summer, with temperatures expected to climb further in the coming days.

Weather Forecast For April 17

The day is expected to begin with dry conditions, though partial cloud cover may be seen through the morning and continue across the day.

The weather office has indicated a possibility of scattered rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in the evening hours. Gusty winds may also occur in isolated areas. However, these changes are unlikely to provide any meaningful relief from the ongoing heat.

Temperatures Remain Above Normal

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to range between 39°C and 42°C, while the minimum may hover between 20°C and 24°C.

Overall, temperatures are likely to stay slightly above normal levels, with heat conditions persisting steadily. The forecast suggests little variation in temperature trends over the next week.

No Rain Relief In Coming Days

Cloud movement is expected to continue on April 18, but rainfall is unlikely. The India Meteorological Department has predicted mostly clear weather for the next seven days, with only occasional light clouds.

With no significant rain expected, Delhi residents have limited chances of respite from the heatwave conditions.

Thursday Recorded Season’s Hottest Day, AQI Drops

Thursday turned out to be the hottest day of the season so far in Delhi-NCR.

At Safdarjung, the base weather station, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.3°C — about 3.4 degrees above normal. Other areas also reported high temperatures, including Lodhi Road at 40.1°C, Palam at 39.4°C, and the Ridge area touching 41.4°C, significantly above normal levels.

Alongside rising temperatures, air quality has also deteriorated, prompting the reimposition of GRAP-1 restrictions in Delhi-NCR. This could lead to certain curbs aimed at controlling pollution levels as the heat intensifies.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the current temperature conditions in New Delhi and surrounding NCR regions?

Temperatures have surpassed 40 degrees Celsius, marking the peak of summer. Expect maximum temperatures to range between 39°C and 42°C.

Is there any chance of rain bringing relief from the heat?

Scattered rainfall with thunder and lightning is possible on April 17th evening, but it's unlikely to provide significant relief. Mostly clear weather is predicted for the next seven days.

What was the hottest day recorded so far this season?

Thursday was the hottest day of the season, with the maximum temperature at Safdarjung reaching 40.3°C, significantly above normal.

How has the air quality been affected by the rising heat?

Air quality has deteriorated due to the intensifying heat. This has led to the reimposition of GRAP-1 restrictions in Delhi-NCR to control pollution.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 08:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather IMD Delhi Heatwave DELHI NEWS
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