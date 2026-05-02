A shocking incident has come to the fore from Pune, Maharashtra, where a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man in Bhor.

The accused raped the four-year-old and then crushed her head using a stone. The case triggered widespread outrage after the child’s body was recovered, prompting protests by the victim's family and local residents on May 1.

Angry locals accompanied the victim's family to protest outside the police station in Bhor, demanding swift action against the accused. They even carried the victim's body and placed it outside the police station during the protest.

It was only after the police assured the locals of handling the matter under fastrack cases that the protest ended after nearly six hours. Police also assured the family and the villagers that proper action will be taken within 15 days.

The accused has been taken into custody and an investigation is underway.