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HomeNewsIndiaPunjab: Blast damages railway track near Patiala, probe on

Punjab: Blast damages railway track near Patiala, probe on

Chandigarh, Apr 27 (PTI): A blast took place near a railway track in Punjab's Patiala late Monday night, police sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 01:10 AM (IST)

Chandigarh, Apr 27 (PTI): A blast took place near a railway track in Punjab's Patiala late Monday night, police said.

An unidentified body was also recovered near the Shambhu-Ambala rail track where the incident took place, a senior police official said. However, it is not clear if it is related to the blast.

The explosion also caused some damage to the track, said Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma.

The incident occurred at around 10 pm close to the rail track dedicated to freight trains. Upon receiving information about the blast, senior police officials, including the Deputy Inspector General of Police and Patiala SSP, reached the site.

Officials from the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force have also reached the spot.

"A low-intensity blast has taken place," Patiala SSP Sharma told PTI over the phone. He said an unidentified body in a dismembered condition has also been recovered.

Asked if the person who died was killed in the blast, the SSP said, "The matter is under investigation".

Sharma said that a team of forensic experts have been called to the spot to collect samples.

Earlier in January, a blast on a railway track in the dedicated freight corridor in Sirhind in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district had damaged the engine of a train and left a loco pilot injured. PTI CHS SUN HIG HIG

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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