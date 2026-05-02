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HomeCitiesDelhi Braces For More Rain As IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Next 2 Days: Check Latest Forecast

Delhi Braces For More Rain As IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Next 2 Days: Check Latest Forecast

Delhi-NCR is set for a spell of rain and thunderstorms over the next two days, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert. Temperatures dipped below normal following recent showers in the city.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 02 May 2026 08:27 AM (IST)

Delhi’s brief escape from the heatwave is set to extend, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting more thunderstorms and rain over the next two days. A yellow alert has been issued in the national capital amid fluctuating weather conditions.

The city has seen a noticeable dip in temperatures, with the mercury falling below the 40 degrees Celsius mark after recent rain and hailstorms brought respite from prolonged heat.

Delhi's Temperatures Fall Below Normal

A day after showers lashed parts of the capital, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches below normal, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature settled at 22.8 degrees Celsius, also below seasonal averages.

Station-wise data showed variations across the city. Palam recorded a maximum of 35.1 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road logged 34.6 degrees Celsius. The Ridge and Ayanagar stations recorded 34.9 degrees Celsius and 35.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, all below normal levels.

Minimum temperatures also remained lower than usual across stations, indicating a broader cooling trend.

ALSO READ: Delhi: Three Children Drown In Dwarka Golf Course Pond

Delhi Weather Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Rain And Gusty Winds

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy skies turning generally cloudy, with light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

For May 3, forecasts indicate “a spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong winds speed 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph during evening to night.”

Similar conditions are expected on May 4, with “generally cloudy sky” and light rain along with gusty winds.

Air Quality Remains Moderate

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 119 recorded in the evening, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Data from the SAMEER app showed that most monitoring stations reported ‘moderate’ air quality, while several recorded ‘satisfactory’ levels and one station fell in the ‘very poor’ category.

As per CPCB norms, AQI levels between 101 and 200 fall under the ‘moderate’ category.

ALSO READ: Delhi Launches Digital Self-Enumeration For Census 2027 Across MCD Wards; LG Urges Participation

Before You Go

Politics: Strong room security beefed up after overnight chaos over EVM controversy in West Bengal

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather IMD DELHI DELHI NEWS
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