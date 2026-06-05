Yogi Adityanath Unveils Security Modernisation Plan, Digital Network To Connect PAC Battalions

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to accelerate the modernisation of the state's security apparatus, emphasising the need for advanced technology, skilled personnel and stronger infrastructure to meet emerging challenges.

During a comprehensive review of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF), the chief minister said these organisations form the backbone of the state's security framework and must be equipped for future demands.

"The real strength of any security force lies in its trained, disciplined and technologically skilled personnel. Therefore, it is essential to make training systems more practical and technology-driven so that security personnel are capable of responding effectively and swiftly in every situation," Adityanath said.

Integrated Command Centre Planned for PAC

Highlighting the role of technology in modern policing and security operations, the chief minister reviewed plans for a dedicated Uttar Pradesh PAC Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

Officials informed him that all PAC battalions across the state would be connected through a unified digital network under the project. The proposed system will include GPS-based vehicle tracking, AI and drone-enabled surveillance, secure communication platforms and a live command-and-control facility.

The initiative is expected to improve coordination and response times during law-and-order situations, election duties, disaster management operations and women's safety deployments. Adityanath also stressed that the PAC uniform should maintain a distinct identity from the civil police.

Focus on Women's Safety and New Battalions

The chief minister directed officials to prioritise the completion of women's PAC battalions being developed in different parts of the state.

During the meeting, officials reported that construction work at women's battalion campuses in Badaun, Lucknow and Gorakhpur was progressing rapidly. Adityanath instructed that equestrian statues of Veerangana Avantibai, Veerangana Uda Devi and Veerangana Jhalkaribai be installed at the three campuses respectively.

Officials also informed the meeting that work on additional women's battalions in Balrampur, Mirzapur and Jalaun was moving forward.

Disaster Preparedness Ahead of Monsoon

With the monsoon season approaching, the chief minister directed departments to place flood preparedness and disaster response at the top of their agenda.

Officials informed him that 17 PAC companies are currently undergoing specialised flood-relief training at riverbank locations across the state between May 16 and June 30.

Adityanath instructed authorities to regularly inspect rescue equipment and ensure operational readiness for emergency response. He also asked officials to examine the potential use of human-lifting drones in search-and-rescue missions to further strengthen SDRF capabilities.

SDRF Expansion and Advanced Training

Reviewing SDRF operations, officials said teams are currently deployed in 12 districts, while a proposal has been prepared to expand deployment to 15 additional districts in view of possible flood situations.

The meeting was informed that SDRF personnel are receiving specialised training at institutions including the NDRF Academy in Nagpur, training centres in Nadia, West Bengal, and the Nanda Devi Institute of Aero Rescue.

The chief minister said continued investment in advanced training would help ensure quicker and more effective responses during disasters and emergencies.

UPSSF Security Responsibilities Continue to Grow

Adityanath also reviewed the functioning of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force, noting that its responsibilities have expanded significantly in recent years.

Officials informed the meeting that the UPSSF currently provides security at 11 airports, four metro networks, the Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), Lok Bhawan, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and five district courts.

The chief minister called for greater standardisation in deployments and directed officials to strengthen specialised training institutions by incorporating national-level best practices.

Infrastructure Projects to Be Completed on Schedule

The meeting also reviewed infrastructure development projects linked to the UPSSF.

Officials reported that 77 per cent of the construction work for the force's headquarters and First Battalion in Lucknow has been completed, while work on the Second Battalion in Gorakhpur is progressing rapidly.

Construction and planning activities related to proposed battalions in Prayagraj, Mathura, Saharanpur and Ayodhya are also underway. Adityanath directed that all projects related to modernisation, technological upgradation, training, infrastructure development and human resource strengthening be completed within the stipulated timelines.