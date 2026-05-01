New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Self-enumeration under Census 2027 began in the national capital on Friday, with many residents, including Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, completing the exercise on day one.

Sandhu, in a post on X, said that the exercise officially began across all Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards and urged the residents to take part in the self-enumeration process and support the census.

"Your participation plays an important role in shaping the future of our city and nation," he said in the post.

This digital-first initiative gives citizens the power to directly submit their household details, helping ensure every resident is accurately counted. Reliable data is key to inclusive governance and a stronger, developed nation, the LG added.

Self-enumeration exercise has already been completed in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantt areas, where houselisting and housing operations through door-to-door visits by enumerators are underway.

All residents of MCD wards, irrespective of their domicile status, can participate in the voluntary self-enumeration exercise by logging on to the Census portal, officials said.

Only one login per household will be required, and the head of the family or any other member can complete the process using a mobile number. Users will have to select a language at the time of first login, which cannot be changed later, they said.

The process will also require respondents to provide the geo-coordinates of their residence, either by selecting the location on a satellite map, searching the address on the portal, or manually entering latitude and longitude, they said.

An 11-digit self-enumeration ID will be generated after submission of the details, which will be produced by the people to the census enumerators who will visit households door to door for recording under Houselisting and Housing operations from May 16 to June 14.

A toll-free helpline (1855) has been provided for assistance related to the census exercise, officials said.

There are 250 wards of the MCD in which self-enumeration will take place from May 1 to May 15.

The self-enumeration portal is available in 16 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Tamil and Urdu, and includes built-in FAQs, tooltips and validation checks to improve accuracy.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)