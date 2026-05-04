Delhi Rain Brings Relief: IMD's May 2026 Forecast Tells A Bigger Story

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi experienced much-needed rain and cooler winds on Monday.

The IMD predicts mixed temperature conditions across India in May.

Above-normal rainfall is expected nationally, but some regions may be dry.

Delhi Weather Today: Delhi residents got a welcome break from the harsh summer heat on Monday as rain swept across several parts of the city. The showers brought cooler winds, overcast skies, and relief for commuters who have been dealing with rising temperatures in recent weeks. This comes just two days after similar rainfall was recorded on Saturday, suggesting a noticeable shift in weather conditions across the national capital.

The changing pattern has also drawn attention to the India Meteorological Department's latest monthly outlook for May and the weeks ahead for India overall.

What Did IMD Say About Temperature Trends Across India In May 2026?

While Delhi saw fresh rainfall activity, the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, has shared a broader weather outlook for the country. In its monthly forecast released on Friday, the weather agency said India is likely to see mixed temperature conditions during May.

"During May 2026, maximum temperatures are expected to be normal to below normal across many parts of the country," the IMD said in a press release issued by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

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At the same time, the department noted that "above-normal temperatures are likely in many parts of southern peninsular India, some parts of the northeast, and northwest India."

The agency also said minimum temperatures may stay above normal in large parts of India, although some areas in the northwest, central, and adjoining peninsular regions could record cooler night temperatures.

Will India Receive Above Normal Rainfall & Face Heatwave Conditions?

The IMD has forecast stronger rainfall activity across the country during May. "The rainfall during May 2026, averaged over the country as a whole, is most likely to be above normal (>110% of LPA)," the IMD said. However, parts of east, northeast, and east-central India may still receive below-normal rainfall.

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In heatwave conditions, the weather office warned that "above-normal heatwave days are likely over some parts of the foothills of the Himalayas, east coast states, Gujarat, and Maharashtra."

The IMD also said climate indicators are changing, with ENSO-neutral conditions now moving towards El Nino, while positive Indian Ocean Dipole conditions may develop later in the monsoon season.

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