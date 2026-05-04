Delhi experienced rainfall on Monday, bringing cooler winds and overcast skies. This follows similar rainfall on Saturday, indicating a shift in weather patterns.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
Delhi Rain Brings Relief: IMD's May 2026 Forecast Tells A Bigger Story
Delhi saw rain for two days in a row. But IMD's May forecast says not all of India is getting relief, some states are still heading for a heatwave.
- Delhi experienced much-needed rain and cooler winds on Monday.
- The IMD predicts mixed temperature conditions across India in May.
- Above-normal rainfall is expected nationally, but some regions may be dry.
Delhi Weather Today: Delhi residents got a welcome break from the harsh summer heat on Monday as rain swept across several parts of the city. The showers brought cooler winds, overcast skies, and relief for commuters who have been dealing with rising temperatures in recent weeks. This comes just two days after similar rainfall was recorded on Saturday, suggesting a noticeable shift in weather conditions across the national capital.
The changing pattern has also drawn attention to the India Meteorological Department's latest monthly outlook for May and the weeks ahead for India overall.
What Did IMD Say About Temperature Trends Across India In May 2026?
While Delhi saw fresh rainfall activity, the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, has shared a broader weather outlook for the country. In its monthly forecast released on Friday, the weather agency said India is likely to see mixed temperature conditions during May.
"During May 2026, maximum temperatures are expected to be normal to below normal across many parts of the country," the IMD said in a press release issued by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
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At the same time, the department noted that "above-normal temperatures are likely in many parts of southern peninsular India, some parts of the northeast, and northwest India."
The agency also said minimum temperatures may stay above normal in large parts of India, although some areas in the northwest, central, and adjoining peninsular regions could record cooler night temperatures.
Will India Receive Above Normal Rainfall & Face Heatwave Conditions?
The IMD has forecast stronger rainfall activity across the country during May. "The rainfall during May 2026, averaged over the country as a whole, is most likely to be above normal (>110% of LPA)," the IMD said. However, parts of east, northeast, and east-central India may still receive below-normal rainfall.
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In heatwave conditions, the weather office warned that "above-normal heatwave days are likely over some parts of the foothills of the Himalayas, east coast states, Gujarat, and Maharashtra."
The IMD also said climate indicators are changing, with ENSO-neutral conditions now moving towards El Nino, while positive Indian Ocean Dipole conditions may develop later in the monsoon season.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the weather forecast for Delhi in May 2026?
What are the expected temperature trends across India in May 2026?
Maximum temperatures are predicted to be normal to below normal in many parts of India. However, some regions like southern peninsular, northeast, and northwest India may experience above-normal temperatures.
Will India receive above-normal rainfall in May 2026?
Yes, the IMD forecasts above-normal rainfall for India as a whole. However, some parts of east, northeast, and east-central India might receive below-normal rainfall.
Which regions in India are likely to face above-normal heatwave days in May 2026?
Above-normal heatwave days are expected in parts of the Himalayan foothills, east coast states, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.