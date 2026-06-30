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English NewsCitiesSecurity Alert Over Fake Parliament Sticker And MP Flag, SUV Seized In South Delhi

Security Alert Over Fake Parliament Sticker And MP Flag, SUV Seized In South Delhi

A black Scorpio with an alleged fake Parliament sticker and MP flag triggered a security alert. Delhi Police later seized the SUV in Lado Sarai and registered a case to probe the fake insignia.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fake MP sticker SUV triggered Delhi security alert.
  • Vehicle traced, seized from South Delhi after extensive search.
  • Owner's son used SUV without proper authorization documents.

New Delhi: A black SUV fitted with an allegedly fake MP sticker and flag triggered a security alert in Delhi, prompting a multi-agency search before the vehicle was traced and seized from south Delhi's Lado Sarai area, police sources said on Tuesday.

The matter assumed significance as it was flagged to the Parliament House Control Room, following which an alert was circulated across Delhi Police district control rooms, the Crime Branch and other security agencies.

According to police sources, the incident dates back to June 21, when the black Scorpio was spotted at around 5.20 pm at Mannat Haveli restaurant in Murthal, Haryana. The vehicle bore a 'Parliament of India' parking sticker and an MP's flag, raising suspicion in a person present at the spot, who informed the Parliament House Control Room.

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Officials checked the records and found that no authorised Parliament parking sticker had been issued against the registration number of the vehicle. Following this, an alert regarding the suspicious SUV was issued at around 8.45 pm, and teams were directed to trace it.

Using the vehicle's registration details, police reached a residence in Lado Sarai linked to Pramod Chaudhary, where the SUV was found parked outside. The same 'Parliament of India' parking label and MP flag were affixed to the vehicle, police said.

During questioning, Chaudhary told police that the SUV was being used by his son, Dev Chaudhary. However, neither the family nor the vehicle user could furnish any documents proving a connection with any MP or authorisation for using the sticker and flag.

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Police suspect that the fake insignia was being used to exert influence and avoid scrutiny.

Police have seized the vehicle and registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigators are now trying to ascertain the source of the fake Parliament sticker and flag, and whether they were used in any other instance of impersonation or misuse of privileges, officials added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the security alert in Delhi?

A black SUV fitted with an allegedly fake MP sticker and flag triggered a security alert. It was spotted in Murthal, Haryana, and later seized in Lado Sarai, Delhi.

When and where was the suspicious SUV first spotted?

The black Scorpio was first spotted on June 21 at around 5:20 pm at Mannat Haveli restaurant in Murthal, Haryana. It bore a 'Parliament of India' parking sticker and an MP's flag.

Who was found to be using the seized SUV?

Pramod Chaudhary identified the SUV user as his son, Dev Chaudhary. Neither could provide authorization for the fake MP sticker or flag.

Published at : 30 Jun 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fake Delhi POlice Security Alert Lado Sarai
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