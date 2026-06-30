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English NewsCitiesVaranasi: No VIP Darshan In Kashi Vishwanath Temple This Shravan

Varanasi: No VIP Darshan In Kashi Vishwanath Temple This Shravan

Apart from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, large numbers of pilgrims visit several ancient temples across Varanasi during Shravan every year.

Written By : Nishant Chaturvedi |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 09:01 AM (IST)

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple will not allow any VIP darshan during the Shravan month to ensure smooth management of the crowds.
Senior police officials in Varanasi inspected the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham to review security and crowd management arrangements, as the temple is expected to receive lakhs of devotees during the holy period.

Apart from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, large numbers of pilgrims visit several ancient temples across Varanasi during Shravan every year. Authorities expect a similar surge in footfall this year.

According to information received by ABP Live, Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal, along with senior officers including the DIG, DCPs and personnel from nearby police stations, inspected Gate No. 4 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The team reviewed security measures and logistical arrangements ahead of the month-long religious observance, which begins in about a month.

No VIP Darshan During Shravan

Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal said elaborate arrangements would be made to ensure both the safety and convenience of the lakhs of devotees expected to visit the temple from across the country. He also clarified that there would be no VIP darshan facility during the Shravan month to ensure smooth management of the crowds.

Temple Witnesses Highest Footfall During Shravan

The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple records its highest annual footfall during the Shravan month. Devotees enter the temple through multiple gates to offer prayers to Lord Kashi Vishwanath, and officials expect heavy crowds again this year.

Shravan will be observed from July 30 to August 28 this year and will include four auspicious Mondays, traditionally the busiest days at the temple, when the number of devotees is significantly higher than on other days.

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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 09:01 AM (IST)
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Kashi Vishwanath Temple Shravan VARANASI
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