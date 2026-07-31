Delhi HC Issues Notice To Police On Umar Khalid's Bail Pleas In UAPA Case; Hearing On Aug 27

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Next hearing August 27, includes Sharjeel Imam.

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Delhi Police on former JNU student Umar Khalid's regular and interim bail pleas in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The High Court sought the Delhi Police's response on both Khalid's regular bail application and his plea for interim bail. The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 27.

Bail Plea To Be Heard With Sharjeel Imam's Case

The High Court will hear Khalid's bail petitions along with the bail plea of co-accused Sharjeel Imam on the next date of hearing.

Khalid approached the High Court after a Delhi trial court rejected his bail application earlier this month.

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Trial Court Had Rejected Bail On July 4

On July 4, 2026, the trial court dismissed the bail applications of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

The court had observed that the Supreme Court has referred to a larger Bench the legal issue of granting bail in UAPA cases solely on the ground of prolonged incarceration and delay in trial. It held that until the apex court settles the issue, it could not grant bail on that basis.

The latest order marked the third rejection of Khalid's bail by the trial court in the UAPA case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

The Delhi High Court will now consider both his regular and interim bail pleas after receiving the Delhi Police's response.

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