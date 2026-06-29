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English NewsCitiesPune Fort Murder: Court Extends Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary's Police Custody Till July 3

Pune Fort Murder: Court Extends Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary's Police Custody Till July 3

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were remanded to police custody till July 3 in the Ketan Agarwal murder case as police seek deleted phone data, recover key evidence and probe the alleged conspiracy.

Written By : Suraj Ojha |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ketan Agarwal murder accused remanded to police custody.
  • Police sought extended custody for forensic data recovery.

The two accused in the high-profile Ketan Agarwal murder case, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, were produced before the Maval Court by the Lonavala Police on Monday (June 29). The court remanded both accused to police custody until July 3.

During the hearing, the police sought a seven-day extension of their custody, arguing that the investigation into the alleged murder conspiracy was still incomplete. Investigators told the court that deleted data from the accused's mobile phones is yet to be recovered and examined through forensic analysis. Police also said they need to determine who the accused contacted while at Lohagad Fort.

Police Investigating Possible Reconnaissance Before Murder

The police informed the court that Ketan Agarwal's passport, which was allegedly discarded by the accused while travelling to Bali, is yet to be recovered.

Investigators are also examining whether the accused conducted reconnaissance at Lohagad Fort before the incident and whether they used any alternative social media platforms to plan the alleged conspiracy.

Probe Focuses On Conspiracy And Evidence

The investigating agency told the court that the clothes allegedly worn by Chetan Chaudhary at the time of the incident are yet to be seized.

While police have already reconstructed the crime scene, they said it is necessary to recreate the sequence of events once again with both accused present. Investigators are also trying to determine whether anyone else was involved in the alleged conspiracy, where it was planned, and where preparations for the crime took place.

Defence Opposes Police Custody

Counsel for the accused opposed the police's request for extended custody, arguing that technical investigations, questioning and crime scene reconstruction had already been completed.

The defence contended that the remaining investigation is largely technical in nature and does not require further police custody. It also challenged the legality of the arrests and urged the court to accept its application.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case?

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are the two accused in the high-profile Ketan Agarwal murder case. They were produced before the Maval Court by Lonavala Police.

What was the Maval Court's decision regarding the accused?

The Maval Court remanded both accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, to police custody until July 3. This decision followed a request by the police for extended custody.

Published at : 29 Jun 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pune Murder Case Ketan Agarwal Siya Goyal Chetan Choudhary
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