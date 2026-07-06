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English NewsCitiesDelhi-NCR Braces For Twin Rain Spells Today As IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds

Delhi-NCR Braces For Twin Rain Spells Today As IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds

Delhi-NCR is expected to receive two spells of light to moderate rainfall on Monday, with showers likely during the morning and evening, according to the IMD.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 07:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi-NCR expects double rain spells for heat relief Monday.
  • Sunday saw light rainfall; temperatures remained above seasonal average.
  • Maximum temperatures were 38.6°C, 2 degrees above normal Sunday.
  • Temperatures will gradually decline 2-3 degrees next two days.

Delhi-NCR residents could witness a double spell of rain on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate showers during both the morning and evening hours. The expected rainfall is likely to provide much-needed relief from the prevailing heat and humidity across the region.

Several parts of Delhi-NCR received very light to moderate rainfall on Sunday as well. The showers offered temporary respite, although temperatures continued to remain above normal in many areas.

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, around 2 degrees above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature settled at 29.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 degrees above normal. Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded a maximum of 38.6 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road and Palam registered 37.0 degrees Celsius and 36.7 degrees Celsius, respectively. South-easterly winds prevailed across the capital during the day.

Temperatures Remain Steady 

Over the past 24 hours, Delhi witnessed a marginal increase of around 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures, while minimum temperatures remained largely unchanged.

During this period, minimum temperatures ranged between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures stayed between 36 and 39 degrees Celsius. The IMD recorded a maximum relative humidity of 98 per cent and a minimum of 55 per cent over the past 24 hours.

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Rain, Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Likely Today

For Monday, the IMD has forecast a maximum temperature between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius. Skies are expected to remain generally cloudy throughout the day.

The weather department has predicted very light to light rainfall across several parts of the city during the morning or before noon, followed by another spell in the evening or at night. Some areas could receive moderate rainfall. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are also likely, with wind speeds expected to range between 30 and 40 kmph and gusts reaching up to 50 kmph.

ALSO READ | 7 Fishermen Missing Off Visakhapatnam Coast; Navy, Coast Guard Launch Massive Search

Temperatures Expected To Fall Over Coming Days

The IMD said there is unlikely to be any significant change in Delhi's maximum temperature over the next 24 hours. However, temperatures may gradually decline by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the following two days before stabilising.

A similar trend is expected for minimum temperatures. While no major change is forecast over the next 24 hours, night-time temperatures could also fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius during the subsequent two days.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the weather forecast for Delhi-NCR on Monday?

The IMD forecasts light to moderate showers on Monday, both morning and evening. Thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds are also expected.

Will the upcoming rain provide relief from the heat?

Yes, the expected rainfall is likely to provide much-needed relief from the prevailing heat and humidity across the region.

How will temperatures change in Delhi-NCR over the coming days?

Maximum temperatures will gradually decline by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the two days following Monday. Minimum temperatures are also expected to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the same period.

What were the temperatures like in Delhi on Sunday?

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 29.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Both were above the seasonal average.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 07:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Weather Updates Delhi NCR News Monsoon News DELHI NEWS
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