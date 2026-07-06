Delhi-NCR Braces For Twin Rain Spells Today As IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR expects double rain spells for heat relief Monday.

Sunday saw light rainfall; temperatures remained above seasonal average.

Maximum temperatures were 38.6°C, 2 degrees above normal Sunday.

Temperatures will gradually decline 2-3 degrees next two days.

Delhi-NCR residents could witness a double spell of rain on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate showers during both the morning and evening hours. The expected rainfall is likely to provide much-needed relief from the prevailing heat and humidity across the region.

Several parts of Delhi-NCR received very light to moderate rainfall on Sunday as well. The showers offered temporary respite, although temperatures continued to remain above normal in many areas.

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, around 2 degrees above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature settled at 29.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 degrees above normal. Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded a maximum of 38.6 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road and Palam registered 37.0 degrees Celsius and 36.7 degrees Celsius, respectively. South-easterly winds prevailed across the capital during the day.

Temperatures Remain Steady

Over the past 24 hours, Delhi witnessed a marginal increase of around 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures, while minimum temperatures remained largely unchanged.

During this period, minimum temperatures ranged between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures stayed between 36 and 39 degrees Celsius. The IMD recorded a maximum relative humidity of 98 per cent and a minimum of 55 per cent over the past 24 hours.

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Rain, Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Likely Today

For Monday, the IMD has forecast a maximum temperature between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius. Skies are expected to remain generally cloudy throughout the day.

The weather department has predicted very light to light rainfall across several parts of the city during the morning or before noon, followed by another spell in the evening or at night. Some areas could receive moderate rainfall. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are also likely, with wind speeds expected to range between 30 and 40 kmph and gusts reaching up to 50 kmph.

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Temperatures Expected To Fall Over Coming Days

The IMD said there is unlikely to be any significant change in Delhi's maximum temperature over the next 24 hours. However, temperatures may gradually decline by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the following two days before stabilising.

A similar trend is expected for minimum temperatures. While no major change is forecast over the next 24 hours, night-time temperatures could also fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius during the subsequent two days.