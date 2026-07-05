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English NewsNews7 Fishermen Missing Off Visakhapatnam Coast; Navy, Coast Guard Launch Massive Search

7 Fishermen Missing Off Visakhapatnam Coast; Navy, Coast Guard Launch Massive Search

Seven fishermen who sailed from Visakhapatnam on July 1 are missing after bad weather. The Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Police have launched a massive search.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Seven fishermen went missing after departing Visakhapatnam on July 1.
  • July 4: fishermen reported returning, then contact lost.

Seven fishermen who set out from Visakhapatnam for a fishing expedition on July 1 have gone missing at sea, triggering a large-scale search and rescue operation involving the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Police.

Officials identified the missing fishermen as Appalaraju, Bandiyya, Garagayya, Seethudu, Chinna Ammoru and Kari Chinnaga, all from Mukkam village in Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district, and Chinnayya from Bheemili.

With all their mobile phones switched off, anxious family members alerted the authorities, prompting the Andhra Pradesh government to intensify search efforts on a war footing.

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Minister Orders Immediate Search Operation

Andhra Pradesh Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu expressed concern over the incident and spoke to the district Collector and Superintendent of Police to review the situation.

He directed officials to expedite the rescue operation and assured the affected families of the government's full support. The minister also advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions caused by a low-pressure system.

Fishermen Went Missing After Weather Deteriorated

According to fishermen's leader Vasupalli Janakiram, President of the East Coast Mechanised Fishing Boat Owners Association of India, the seven fishermen left the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour at around 3 am on July 1 aboard fishing boat IND-AP-MM-V5-83.

As weather conditions at sea deteriorated due to the low-pressure system, the crew decided to return to the harbour.

'We'll Reach in an Hour,' Then Contact Was Lost

On July 4 at around 2 pm, the fishermen contacted their families, informing them that they were returning because of the storm and expected to reach the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour by around 3 pm.

However, the boat never arrived. By 5 pm, family members lost all contact with the crew, as all six mobile numbers used by those on board were switched off, raising serious concerns about their safety.

The families of the missing fishermen, who currently reside in the Jabbar Thota area near the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour, have been waiting anxiously for updates.

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Call For Full-Scale Rescue Operation

Janakiram met the families of the missing fishermen and assured them of all possible assistance. He said he had informed the district administration, Coast Guard, Fisheries Department and Marine Police, urging them to launch an immediate search operation.

He appealed for helicopters, Coast Guard vessels and all available modern rescue equipment to be deployed in a coordinated operation involving the Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Police.

He also urged the state government to treat the incident as a top priority, keep the families regularly informed about rescue efforts, and ensure every possible measure is taken to locate and safely rescue the missing fishermen.

Before You Go

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Input By : Shankar Dukanam

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the missing fishermen?

Seven fishermen named Appalaraju, Bandiyya, Garagayya, Seethudu, Chinna Ammoru, Kari Chinnaga, and Chinnayya are missing. Six are from Mukkam village and one is from Bheemili.

When did the fishermen go missing?

They set out on July 1 from Visakhapatnam. Contact was lost on July 4 after they informed their families they were returning due to adverse weather.

What caused the fishermen to go missing?

They decided to return to the harbour after weather conditions at sea deteriorated due to a low-pressure system. Their boat never arrived, and contact was lost.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 11:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navy Andhra Pradesh Fishermen Coast Guard Vishakhapatnam
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