Seven fishermen named Appalaraju, Bandiyya, Garagayya, Seethudu, Chinna Ammoru, Kari Chinnaga, and Chinnayya are missing. Six are from Mukkam village and one is from Bheemili.
Explorer
7 Fishermen Missing Off Visakhapatnam Coast; Navy, Coast Guard Launch Massive Search
Seven fishermen who sailed from Visakhapatnam on July 1 are missing after bad weather. The Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Police have launched a massive search.
- Seven fishermen went missing after departing Visakhapatnam on July 1.
- July 4: fishermen reported returning, then contact lost.
Before You Go
BREAKING: ₹15 Lakh Money Trail Emerges in Ayodhya Temple Probe as Police Unearth Fresh Financial Links
Input By : Shankar Dukanam
Frequently Asked Questions
Who are the missing fishermen?
When did the fishermen go missing?
They set out on July 1 from Visakhapatnam. Contact was lost on July 4 after they informed their families they were returning due to adverse weather.
What caused the fishermen to go missing?
They decided to return to the harbour after weather conditions at sea deteriorated due to a low-pressure system. Their boat never arrived, and contact was lost.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
7 Fishermen Missing Off Visakhapatnam Coast; Navy, Coast Guard Launch Massive Search
Cities
Jharkhand To Unveil Draft AI Policy 2026, Pitch Ranchi IT Park At National Consultation
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Removed From Zee5 India Just 2 Days After Release
Cities
Mumbai Rains: 63-Year-Old Killed In Kurla Tree Collapse; 2 Women Injured In Goregaon
Advertisement
India
8 Photos
Northeast Flood: Over 1.38 Lakh Affected In Arunachal-Assam, 5 Dead; Centre Takes Big Action
Cities
6 Photos
Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion