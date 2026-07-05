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English NewsNewsMumbai Rains: 6 Killed In Mankhurd Chawl Collapse, More Casualties Feared

Mumbai Rains: 6 Killed In Mankhurd Chawl Collapse, More Casualties Feared

Six people died after a G+3 chawl collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd amid heavy rain. IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Monday, with schools and colleges in Mumbai, Palghar and Raigad shut.

Written By : Vaibhav Parab |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 12:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Heavy rains caused Mankhurd building collapse claiming six lives.
  • IMD issued Orange Alert for Mumbai, Red for Raigad.
  • Schools and colleges closed Monday across Mumbai region.

Heavy rainfall continued to disrupt normal life across Mumbai on Sunday, with a tragic building collapse in Mankhurd claiming six lives.

A portion of a ground-plus-three (G+3) chawl collapsed in the Janta Nagar area behind Hanuman Temple at around 8.30 pm, trapping several residents under the debris.

According to preliminary information, parts of two to three homes in Chawl No. 5 gave way. Initially, authorities feared that four to five people were trapped beneath the rubble.

Fire brigade personnel, police, officials from the concerned departments and 108 ambulance services rushed to the spot. Search and rescue operations were launched immediately.

The incident claimed six lives, while there are fears that more people may have been injured.

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai on Monday, July 6, forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds.

In view of the weather warning and to ensure students' safety, all government, private and municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Monday. However, government and private offices will function as usual.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to residents to step out only if absolutely necessary.

Schools Closed In Palghar And Raigad

The district administrations of Palghar and Raigad have also declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Monday due to the forecast of heavy rainfall.

The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Raigad, Nashik, Pune and the Satara ghat region, while Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts remain under an Orange Alert. Raigad has been placed on high alert for the next two days due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.

Although educational institutions will remain closed, the district administration has directed principals, teachers and non-teaching staff to remain present during office hours. They may be deployed for disaster management duties as required by the local administration.

Before You Go

BREAKING: ₹15 Lakh Money Trail Emerges in Ayodhya Temple Probe as Police Unearth Fresh Financial Links

Frequently Asked Questions

What tragic incident occurred in Mankhurd on Sunday?

A portion of a ground-plus-three chawl collapsed in Mankhurd's Janta Nagar area on Sunday evening. The incident claimed six lives, and search and rescue operations were immediately launched.

Will schools and colleges be open in Mumbai on Monday, July 6?

No, all government, private, and municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Monday, July 6. This is due to an Orange Alert issued by the IMD for heavy rainfall.

What weather alerts has the IMD issued for different regions?

Mumbai, Thane, and other coastal districts are under an Orange Alert for Monday. Red Alerts are issued for Raigad, Nashik, Pune, and the Satara ghat region, with Raigad on high alert for two days.

Are schools closed in districts beyond Mumbai?

Yes, all schools and colleges in Palghar and Raigad districts will also remain closed on Monday. This is due to the forecast of heavy rainfall, with Raigad under a Red Alert.

Published at : 05 Jul 2026 11:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Rains Mankhurd Breaking News ABP Live MUMBAI Mankhurd House Collapse
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