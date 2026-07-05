A portion of a ground-plus-three chawl collapsed in Mankhurd's Janta Nagar area on Sunday evening. The incident claimed six lives, and search and rescue operations were immediately launched.
Explorer
Mumbai Rains: 6 Killed In Mankhurd Chawl Collapse, More Casualties Feared
Six people died after a G+3 chawl collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd amid heavy rain. IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Monday, with schools and colleges in Mumbai, Palghar and Raigad shut.
- Heavy rains caused Mankhurd building collapse claiming six lives.
- IMD issued Orange Alert for Mumbai, Red for Raigad.
- Schools and colleges closed Monday across Mumbai region.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What tragic incident occurred in Mankhurd on Sunday?
Will schools and colleges be open in Mumbai on Monday, July 6?
No, all government, private, and municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Monday, July 6. This is due to an Orange Alert issued by the IMD for heavy rainfall.
What weather alerts has the IMD issued for different regions?
Mumbai, Thane, and other coastal districts are under an Orange Alert for Monday. Red Alerts are issued for Raigad, Nashik, Pune, and the Satara ghat region, with Raigad on high alert for two days.
Are schools closed in districts beyond Mumbai?
Yes, all schools and colleges in Palghar and Raigad districts will also remain closed on Monday. This is due to the forecast of heavy rainfall, with Raigad under a Red Alert.
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