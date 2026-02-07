Fire Breaks Out At Shopping Mall In Delhi’s Jasola, Firefighting Ops Underway

A fire broke out at a shopping mall in Delhi’s Jasola area on Saturday, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services. Officials said at least eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported.

Firefighters are currently working to douse the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading to other parts of the building. Authorities confirmed that no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and officials said the extent of damage to the mall will be assessed once the situation is fully brought under control. Further details are awaited as fire operations continue at the site.

(More details awaited)