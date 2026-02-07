Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Fire Breaks Out At Shopping Mall In Delhi's Jasola, Firefighting Ops Underway

Fire Breaks Out At Shopping Mall In Delhi’s Jasola, Firefighting Ops Underway

A fire erupted at a Delhi shopping mall in Jasola, triggering a rapid response from Delhi Fire Services.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 01:50 PM (IST)

A fire broke out at a shopping mall in Delhi’s Jasola area on Saturday, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services. Officials said at least eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported.

Firefighters are currently working to douse the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading to other parts of the building. Authorities confirmed that no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and officials said the extent of damage to the mall will be assessed once the situation is fully brought under control. Further details are awaited as fire operations continue at the site.

(More details awaited)

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI
