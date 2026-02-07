India–US Interim Trade Deal To Boost Market Access For Indian Exporters: Jaishankar

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndia–US Interim Trade Deal To Boost Market Access For Indian Exporters: Jaishankar

India and the US have agreed on a framework for an interim trade agreement to boost bilateral trade.

By : ANI | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday lauded the India-United States interim trade agreement, stating that the deal will ensure greater market access for Indian exporters.

In an X post, Jaishankar said the agreement will support the Centre's 'Make in India' vision. "The framework for an Interim Agreement will realise a mutually beneficial India - US trade partnership. The framework will ensure greater market access and opportunities for our exporters. New vistas have opened up that will further promote Make in India," the EAM said.

The two nations announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, a step toward advancing the broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump in February 2025, according to a joint statement released by the White House and the Commerce Ministry.

As per the agreement, the US will apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18 per cent on Indian originating goods, including textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and certain machinery. The United States will also remove tariffs on certain aircraft and aircraft parts from India, which were imposed to address national security threats, the joint statement said.

According to the statement, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of S food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products. As per the deal, India also intends to purchase USD 500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next five years.

Earlier today, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal lauded India's framework for the Interim Agreement, stating that it would unlock access to a USD 30 trillion market for Indian exporters, particularly benefiting MSMEs, farmers, and fishermen. In an X post, Goyal stated that an agreement would significantly boost exports and create lakhs of new jobs, especially for women and youth. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main benefit of the India-US interim trade agreement for Indian exporters?

The agreement ensures greater market access and opportunities for Indian exporters, supporting the 'Make in India' initiative.

What does the US agree to regarding tariffs on Indian goods under this interim agreement?

The US will apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18% on certain Indian originating goods, including textiles, leather, and organic chemicals. They will also remove tariffs on specific aircraft and parts.

What are some of the US products India will reduce or eliminate tariffs on?

India will reduce or eliminate tariffs on US industrial goods and various food and agricultural products, such as animal feed ingredients, tree nuts, and wine.

What is India's commitment regarding the purchase of US energy products and other goods?

India intends to purchase USD 500 billion of US energy products, aircraft, precious metals, technology, and coking coal over the next five years.

Published at : 07 Feb 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
