Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Under-construction Delhi building collapsed, killing one, trapping others.

Rescue teams established contact, supplied oxygen to trapped survivor.

Agencies, locals are conducting extensive careful rescue operations.

One person was killed after an under-construction building collapsed in G Block of Rohini Sector 16 in Delhi on Wednesday.

The incident was reported through a Police Control Room (PCR) call at around 4:28 pm. Police, the fire brigade and other agencies, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rohini, reached the spot soon after receiving the alert.

Forty-two-year-old Ram Kishore was pulled out of the debris and taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Several Feared Trapped Under Debris

Thirty-five-year-old labourer Ravi was rescued safely from the collapsed structure.

Officials fear that four to five people, including the building owner, Ram Dua, remain trapped under the debris.

Delhi Police, the Fire Brigade, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Tata Power and ambulance teams are jointly carrying out rescue and relief operations.

Private JCB machines and two hydra cranes have also been deployed to clear the debris.

Oxygen Reaches Trapped Survivor

Rescue teams established contact with one person trapped beneath the rubble and provided him with water.

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Delhi Police also brought oxygen cylinders from a nearby hospital and supplied oxygen to the trapped man.

To facilitate rescue operations after sunset, police arranged a generator and lighting at the site.

As a precautionary measure, nearby buildings were evacuated.

Residents Join Rescue Efforts

The collapse occurred amid heavy rainfall in Delhi. However, officials have not confirmed whether the weather caused the incident.

The fire department deployed four rescue teams to the site.

Residents rushed to the spot immediately after hearing the building collapse and began trying to rescue those trapped before specialised teams arrived.

Locals manually removed bricks, concrete slabs and twisted iron rods in an effort to reach the victims.

Some residents formed a human chain to clear debris, while others brought shovels and tools from nearby homes and construction sites.

A security cordon was established around the site to facilitate rescue operations.

Several videos of the rescue efforts surfaced on social media.

Firefighters were heard reassuring a trapped man, saying, "Don't worry, we will save you, sir."

Rescue personnel continue to remove debris carefully, piece by piece, to avoid triggering further collapses.

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