Kerala: 75-Year-Old Man Dies After Getting Trapped In Home Elevator In Pathanamthitta

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police are now investigating the elevator's installation documents.

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): A 75-year-old man died after his head got trapped in a home elevator at his residence near here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mathukutty (75), a resident of Kallelimukku in Kadammanitta.

According to the police, Mathukutty’s house is situated at an elevated location, and as he had difficulty climbing steps, a basic elevator had been installed from the parking area near the road to the house.

Police said the elevator was a simple structure made of steel beams and did not have the automatic doors and enclosed cabin seen in modern lifts.

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Mathukutty had gone out earlier in the day and returned home in the afternoon.

After parking his car, he entered the elevator, but his head got trapped between the iron beams of the lift, police said.

Hearing a noise, his wife rushed to the spot but was unable to rescue him.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel were alerted and cut through the iron beams to free him.

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Mathukutty was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Aranmula police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Police said documents related to the installation of the elevator were being examined as part of the investigation.

The body will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem examination, police added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)