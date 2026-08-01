'I Was Not Selected': 17-Year-Old Aspiring Woman Cricketer Dies By Suicide In Nagpur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aspiring cricketer died by suicide, Nagpur police investigating.

Police found note citing VCA selection disappointment.

Her cricketer brother was selected; police investigate all angles.

A 17-year-old aspiring cricketer allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Nagpur, with police investigating whether disappointment over not being selected for the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) team played a role in her death.

Police said an alleged note recovered from the scene suggested she was distressed after missing out on selection. However, officials stressed that the exact reason behind her death would only be determined after a detailed investigation, news agency ANI reported.

Police Recover Alleged Note

The deceased, identified as Aditi Moreshwar Chaukande, was a native of Akola and had been living in Nagpur with her mother for the past two years while training at the Surve Cricket Academy. She aspired to pursue cricket professionally. Her brother is also a cricketer, the report said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5.30 am on Wednesday at the family's apartment near the Jain Temple in the Laxmi Nagar area. Family members found her unresponsive at home and alerted the authorities. She was taken to hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

During the preliminary investigation, police recovered an alleged note that indicated she was upset over not being selected in the recent VCA selection process.

ALSO READ: Delhi Riots Case: Tahir Hussain, Four Others Get Life Term For IB Officer Ankit Sharma's Murder

Investigation Underway

Police Inspector Chetan Chouhan of Bajaj Nagar Police Station said Aditi had been training for the past two years with the aim of securing a place in the VCA team.

He said her brother had recently been selected by the association.

#WATCH Nagpur, Maharashtra: 17-year-old female cricketer dies by suicide.



Police Inspector, Bajaj Nagar Police Station Chetan Chauhan said, "This happened tomorrow at around 5... 17-year-old Aditi Moreshwar Chaukande, who lived with her mother and cricketer brother near Lakshmi… pic.twitter.com/xEHhs3AwYr — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026

According to Chouhan, the alleged note addressed to her brother read: "I could not get selected, but you have been selected. Play well, and I will always be with you throughout your life."

Police have conducted a panchnama, sent the body for post-mortem examination and registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Officials said all possible angles are being investigated and urged against drawing conclusions until the inquiry is complete.

ALSO READ: Badrinath Temple Donation Theft: Suspended BKTC Official Admits Role, Says Police