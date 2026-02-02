Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UP Gets ₹364 Crore Sanctioned Under PMJVK For Minority Development

UP Gets ₹364 Crore Sanctioned Under PMJVK For Minority Development

Projects worth ₹364 crore have been approved under PMJVK in Uttar Pradesh to promote the development of minority communities across sectors such as health, education, skill development,.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 08:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved development projects worth approximately ₹364 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) for the overall development of minority communities, including Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Muslims, across the state. The approved projects span key sectors such as health, education, skill development, sports, women and child welfare, agriculture, and urban and rural infrastructure. The initiative aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of inclusive development, focusing on improving basic facilities and development opportunities for weaker sections of society, particularly in minority-concentrated areas.

Employability Across Minority Youth 

Under the programme, the Health Department has received approvals worth ₹114.14 crore for 10 projects aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure. In the education sector, ₹12.78 crore has been sanctioned for secondary education, ₹42.53 crore for technical education, ₹27.88 crore for medical education, and ₹25.02 crore for vocational education. Additionally, a ₹24.98 crore project of the Unani Department has been approved. To enhance employability among minority youth, ₹5.92 crore has been approved for skill development initiatives.

Major Focus On Health Education

The Sports and Youth Welfare Department has received ₹64.22 crore to promote physical fitness and sports infrastructure. Projects worth ₹7.79 crore have been sanctioned for women welfare and child development. For urban development in minority-concentrated areas, six projects worth ₹22.12 crore have been approved under the Urban Development Department, while rural development projects worth ₹3.94 crore have been sanctioned under the Panchayati Raj Department. Further, projects amounting to ₹10.15 crore for the Agriculture and Cooperation Department and ₹1.92 crore for the Dairy Development Department have also been approved.

Infrastructure Push Across Urban Rural

The implementation of these PMJVK projects is expected to significantly boost infrastructure and socio-economic development in minority-dominated regions of Uttar Pradesh, reinforcing the state government’s commitment to inclusive and balanced growth.

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total value of development projects approved under PMJVK in Uttar Pradesh?

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved development projects worth approximately ₹364 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

Which sectors will benefit from the approved PMJVK projects?

The projects span health, education, skill development, sports, women and child welfare, agriculture, and urban and rural infrastructure.

How much funding has been allocated to the health sector for these projects?

The Health Department has received approvals worth ₹114.14 crore for 10 projects aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

What is the primary goal of these PMJVK projects?

The initiative aims for the overall development of minority communities by improving basic facilities and development opportunities in minority-concentrated areas.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 08:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Muslim Hindu UTTAR PRADESH PMJVK
Advertisement

