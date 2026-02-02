UP Gets ₹364 Crore Sanctioned Under PMJVK For Minority Development

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Uttar Pradesh government has approved development projects worth approximately ₹364 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) for the overall development of minority communities, including Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Muslims, across the state. The approved projects span key sectors such as health, education, skill development, sports, women and child welfare, agriculture, and urban and rural infrastructure. The initiative aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of inclusive development, focusing on improving basic facilities and development opportunities for weaker sections of society, particularly in minority-concentrated areas.

Under the programme, the Health Department has received approvals worth ₹114.14 crore for 10 projects aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure. In the education sector, ₹12.78 crore has been sanctioned for secondary education, ₹42.53 crore for technical education, ₹27.88 crore for medical education, and ₹25.02 crore for vocational education. Additionally, a ₹24.98 crore project of the Unani Department has been approved. To enhance employability among minority youth, ₹5.92 crore has been approved for skill development initiatives.

The Sports and Youth Welfare Department has received ₹64.22 crore to promote physical fitness and sports infrastructure. Projects worth ₹7.79 crore have been sanctioned for women welfare and child development. For urban development in minority-concentrated areas, six projects worth ₹22.12 crore have been approved under the Urban Development Department, while rural development projects worth ₹3.94 crore have been sanctioned under the Panchayati Raj Department. Further, projects amounting to ₹10.15 crore for the Agriculture and Cooperation Department and ₹1.92 crore for the Dairy Development Department have also been approved.

The implementation of these PMJVK projects is expected to significantly boost infrastructure and socio-economic development in minority-dominated regions of Uttar Pradesh, reinforcing the state government’s commitment to inclusive and balanced growth.